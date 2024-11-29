Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

The New Zealand Initiative Welcomes Employment Law Reform For High-Income Earners

Friday, 29 November 2024, 9:18 pm
Press Release: The New Zealand Initiative

The New Zealand Initiative welcomes today's announcement that New Zealand will follow Australia in excluding high-income earners from personal grievance claims for unjustified dismissal.

The change implements recommendations from the Initiative's 2021 research note "Nothing Costs Nothing: Why unjustified dismissal procedures should not apply to the highly paid" (available here: https://www.nzinitiative.org.nz/reports-and-media/reports/research-note-5/).

"This is good news for New Zealand workers and businesses," says Roger Partridge, chair and senior fellow of The New Zealand Initiative. "When a senior manager is not performing well, the whole business suffers – and that puts everyone's jobs at risk."

"Under current law, even before dismissing an underperforming CEO, boards must first develop a performance improvement plan, consult about that plan, and then monitor performance over an extended period. In the meantime, both the business and the jobs of ordinary workers might be in jeopardy."

"Australia solved this problem in the mid-1990s by excluding high-income earners from unjustified dismissal protections. This flexibility may help explain why Australian workers are so much more productive than Kiwi workers," Partridge said.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from The New Zealand Initiative on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 