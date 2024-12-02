Air New Zealand Brings Holiday Magic To The Skies In New Christmas Campaign

Air New Zealand Christmas Campaign (Photo/Supplied)

Nothing says ‘Christmas magic’ like reuniting with whānau and friends from around the world. But at Air New Zealand we know navigating time zones on your way home to Aotearoa means precious holiday days can be lost while in the sky.

And it’s exactly this that the whānau at the centre of Air New Zealand’s latest Christmas campaign, Let the Magic Find You This Christmas, experience when they board their flight to Aotearoa on 24 December, knowing they’ll miss Christmas Day entirely.

Not to be beaten by time zones, the incredible Air New Zealand cabin crew transform the cabin into a Christmas wonderland, complete with stockings, decorations, and Christmas treats, just in time for the young passenger at the heart of the campaign to wake up and find himself in a world of onboard Christmas magic.

Air New Zealand Head of Brand Grace Blewitt says the campaign is designed to highlight how the airline brings holiday spirit and cheer to the millions of customers it will carry this December.

“Our flight attendants are known around the world for going above and beyond to create incredible experiences onboard every day. We wanted to bring that Air New Zealand manaaki to life while adding a sprinkle of Christmas magic to create something truly special.

“Travelling long haul to Aotearoa is a unique experience, where more often than not passengers will ‘lose’ a day while in the air. We know that’s especially tough on customers travelling over Christmas – especially those missing Christmas Day. At Air New Zealand we love creating magical moments onboard and this campaign demonstrates that commitment to delivering something special for our customers.”

Throughout December, Air New Zealand will be bringing festive features to customers onboard. Across all flights, it will be offering red, green, and for a limited time, special candy cane flavoured lollies. Air New Zealand cabins will be adorned with holiday touches, including festive headrest covers and Christmas tray table mats on select flights. Finally, Koru Hour flights will have an extra special treat with pretzel and candy cane bark as well as more premium wines.

“We are delighted to bring the magic of Christmas to our passengers, even at 35,000 feet. Our team has been working to create a memorable and festive experience for everyone onboard. We hope to make this holiday season truly special for our passengers, no matter where they are flying.

“Best of all, we’ve got more Christmas spirit to bring this December. We can’t wait to share one more festive foray this December inspired by the campaign – stay tuned for the holiday cheer.”

Join Air New Zealand this December and experience the joy and wonder of Christmas in the skies: www.airnewzealand.co.nz

