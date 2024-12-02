New Alliance To Lobby Govt On Retail Crime

Left to right: MTA Head of Advocacy James McDowall, MTA Chief Executive Lee Marshall, DBOG Chair Manish Thakkar and DBOG Vice Chair Ash Parmar. (Photo/Supplied)

Two leading sector organisations have teamed up to form a powerful, united voice for the country’s most vulnerable retailers.

The Motor Trade Association (MTA) and the Dairy and Business Owners Group (DBOG) have formed an alliance called Safer Shops, which will campaign and work with Government for greater protection for service stations, dairies and liquor stores; increased police action; and new measures to prevent crime and deal with offenders.

“These retail businesses are under constant threat of crime,” MTA Chief Executive Lee Marshall says.

“Violent crime which leaves hard-working Kiwis injured physically and scarred mentally, and theft which threatens their existence.

“These important businesses, their people and their customers will now have a strong voice dedicated to their protection – Safer Shops.”

DBOG Chair Manish Thakkar says dairies and liquor stores deserve full Government protection.

“Recently, a gang of four masked men stormed a Lower Hutt dairy and assaulted the woman behind the counter,” he says.

“That is totally unacceptable but shows the danger dairies face every day. Government must do more to stop and punish offenders and keep our people safe.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading While the Safer Shops alliance acknowledges the Government has taken steps to address retail crime over the last year, there is still much work to do.

Too much emphasis is still placed on service stations, dairies and liquor stores to defend themselves, when Government and NZ Police have a duty and obligation to protect them.

“Both our organisations have worked hard to convince the Government there needs to be new thinking and action – and we’ve achieved a lot,” says MTA Head of Advocacy James McDowall.

“Together, we will be an even more powerful and persuasive force for change.”

Adds Mr Thakkar: “Tragically, we have already lost the life of Janak Patel, bravely defending his business against violent attackers.

“We are committed to making sure no one else has to suffer a similar tragedy. Everyone has the right to work safely and go home to loved ones.

“Safer Shops will be the only co-ordinated voice of dairies, liquor stores and service stations to advocate for change.”

As a first step, Safer Shops is requesting meetings with Police Minister Mark Mitchell and Police Commissioner Richard Chambers to discuss how the partnership, Government and NZ Police can work together to protect at-risk Kiwis.

DBOG Vice Chair Ash Parmar: “Mark Mitchell is a good man and Minister who understands the problems we face.

“We look forward to working with him and Commissioner Chambers to keep Kiwis safe and prevent another tragedy.”

