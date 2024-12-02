BNZ Expands Digital Payments Capability

BNZ today announced an investment in New Zealand payments technology company Centrapay to enhance digital payments capabilities across both organisations.

It builds on the established partnership between the organisations, which has led to the development of Payap - New Zealand's first digital wallet and Point of Sale app compatible with all New Zealand banks. Payap is due to be launched in March next year.

Centrapay CEO Greg Beehre will continue to lead the company.

"With BNZ’s support, we can go further, faster. This enables us to continue delivering for our clients and partners while accelerating growth and development,” Beehre says.

BNZ CEO Dan Huggins says the investment builds on BNZ's existing payments and open banking infrastructure.

"Payment technology continues to evolve rapidly, and our partnership with Centrapay helps further position us to serve our customers' changing needs.”

