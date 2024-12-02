$3.6m Lab Upgrade To Better Support NZ Research

Dr Stefan Hill and Dr Hayden Thomas in Scion’s upgraded Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR) lab.[Photo/Supplied]

Scion has unveiled a $3.6 million upgrade to its Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR) lab, enhancing its capacity to support NZ’s broader innovative research requirements, particularly around supporting New Zealand’s forest-based bioeconomy.

The upgrade includes advanced new NMR instruments, allowing scientists to delve deeper into the nanostructure of trees and chemicals used in cosmetic or health products. Dr Stefan Hill, Portfolio Leader for High-Value Biorefineries at Scion, says the new instruments support the Crown Research Institute (CRI)’s forestry, bioeconomy and advanced manufacturing research and give industry and academia access to this technology. “The analyses we carry out here are essential for developing products to replace those made from fossil fuels.”

NMR technology is essential for understanding the structure of molecules. Scion, which focuses on supporting industries ranging from forestry to plastics to solve real-world problems, is the only CRI with NMR capability. It uses the technology to analyse samples of bio-based products and plant materials. Understanding the molecular composition of materials is fundamental to everything researchers do in chemistry, biotech and material science.

Instruments called spectrometers are used to check the presence and function of additives, analyse feedstocks for manufacturing and investigate the authenticity and origin of naturally derived products. This non-destructive analytical technique can also underpin the development of sustainable products, including bio-based adhesives and plastics, bio-fuel research and new ingredients for cosmetics and nutriceuticals (food or parts of food that provide medical or health benefits).

Scion’s upgraded lab includes 600 MHz solution-state and 500 MHz solid-state NMR instruments. The latter is New Zealand's only dedicated solid-state instrument, including semi-solid-state materials. The advanced equipment features the latest generation of superconducting magnets, which provide superior sensitivity and resolution for more accurate test results.

It also features a specialised probe to analyse complex, semi-solid and gel-like materials without altering their natural state – a first for Scion and the only one of its kind in New Zealand.

Dr Hill says NMR tunes into different ‘frequencies’ of atoms in a molecule, much like tuning a radio to different stations. “Each frequency reveals specific information about the atom’s environment. By tuning into these frequencies, we can map out the entire molecular structure, learn how the molecule functions and how it can be used in new ways.

“This upgrade positions us at the forefront of scientific innovation and ensures we can continue to meet the needs of our national and international collaborators.”

Previous NMR instruments, installed in 1999, served their purpose but had reached the end of their operational life. Scion’s investment in state-of-the-art technology ensures its NMR capabilities are future-proofed for the next 25 years. The lab will also be cheaper to run as it will need fewer liquid helium refills (once a year instead of every two-and-a-half months). There will also be less downtime and maintenance.

“We consciously invested in technology that ensures we are equipped to meet our current and future research needs – and to consider what the wider NZ research landscape needs,” Dr Hill says. “It also complements NZ’s other commercial NMR lab at Callaghan Innovation, which can provide solution-state NMR capability.”

“It supports our research and strengthens the resilience of New Zealand’s broader science infrastructure.”

