Cathay Pacific Is Back Connecting Christchurch To The World With A Huge Seat Surge

Cathay Pacific are back at Christchurch Airport from 2 December, just in time for the summer season. The airline is offering 88% more seat capacity than last season, a strong vote of confidence in the South Island’s tourism, trade and economy.

The expanded service makes it easier for visitors from North Asia, Hong Kong, and beyond to reach our stunning region without the extra hassle and cost of internal domestic travel from Auckland. The Christchurch direct route will also boost tourism through Cathay Pacific’s global network.

The route is part of the Air New Zealand and Cathay Pacific Joint Venture Alliance, which allows Kiwi travellers to enjoy Airpoints benefits on Cathay Pacific’s services out of Christchurch adding even more value for Air New Zealand customers.

The eleven-hour flight offers a single hop to one of the world’s biggest aviation hubs. From Hong Kong, travellers can easily connect to over 80 international destinations through the Cathay Group’s global network, positioning Christchurch as a launchpad to the world for Kiwi travellers.

The seasonal service will run four flights per week from December through to late February 2025, using the spacious Airbus A350-1000. From March 2025, the airline will operate three flights per week with the Airbus A350-900 until the end of the month.

Beyond tourism, Cathay Pacific’s return brings significant opportunities for South Island exporters. Over the season, Christchurch airport predicts Cathay will carry approximately $100 million worth of freight in and out of Christchurch. Kiwi cherries, renowned for their vibrant colour and juiciness, have seen export volumes double since 2020. The airline’s cargo space will ensure super quick delivery of this sought-after fruit, alongside other high-demand goods like meat and seafood, reinforcing Christchurch Airport’s role as a vital gateway for global trade.

Cathay Regional General Manager Southwest Pacific, Frosti Lau, is proud to be transporting travellers and cargo between Christchurch, Hong Kong and beyond with this seasonal flight:

"Our last seasonal service was a great success with over 16,000 customers flying with us, the majority of them travelling to Christchurch to explore the region. The new seasonal service, with its increased capacity and longer timeframe, will bring even more opportunity for travellers and cargo alike.

“Cathay Pacific will offer strong connections into Europe via Hong Kong as well as an extensive network of Asian destinations for locals to visit family, friends or enjoy their next holiday. This is complemented by cargo, where our expertise assists local suppliers in delivering fresh fruit, meat, seafood and more into Asian markets and beyond. We are excited to be building a stronger connection between Christchurch and Hong Kong through this seasonal service.”

Justin Watson, Christchurch Airport Chief Executive, is excited about Cathay Pacific’s expanded service:

“Tourism and trade are the lifeblood of the South Island, and Cathay Pacific’s increased capacity to over 40,000 seats over the season is going to make a significant difference. Every international passenger from Asia leads to approximately 12 nights’ accommodation across New Zealand, that’s a real financial boost for the South Island tourism industry”.

Cathay Pacific’s investment is part of a growing demand for international connectivity in the South Island, contributing to a 25% increase in seat capacity across all Christchurch long-haul international routes this summer.”

