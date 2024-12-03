Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Small Businesses Eye A Turnaround In 2025

Tuesday, 3 December 2024, 9:20 am
Press Release: Buy NZ Made

A new survey shows small businesses across the country are hoping for reprieve in 2025.

According to a Buy NZ Made survey of its small business members, 59% are still dealing with rising costs and 42% are concerned about cashflow. Just over half (51%) are optimistic about the Christmas trading period and a third say "staying afloat" will be their priority in 2025.

Meanwhile, the latest Centrix data insights reveal company liquidations are up 27% year-on-year, a trend which is expected to continue into 2025.

Buy NZ Made executive director Dane Ambler says many businesses are hoping for a change in fortunes this Christmas.

"2024 has been the most difficult year for business since the pandemic. However, the recovery has begun - falling inflation and increasing consumer confidence is expected to boost domestic demand in 2025."

"Kiwis can also power change by supporting local businesses and choosing New Zealand-made products this Christmas. Doing so will help drive economic growth, create jobs, and strengthen the local economy.

"Get behind small local operators this year, and help them to thrive in 2025."

