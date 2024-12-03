Discover Your Secluded Haven At The Glades, Matapaua Bay

Nestled on the Coromandel Peninsula’s serene coast, this exclusive development offering provides a rare blend of natural beauty, privacy, and connection to untouched native bush and pristine beaches / Supplied

An exceptional opportunity awaits to secure your own piece of paradise in The Glades, Matapaua Bay. Nestled on the Coromandel Peninsula’s serene coast, this exclusive development offering provides a rare blend of natural beauty, privacy, and connection to untouched native bush and pristine beaches.

“It’s a phenomenal opportunity which could suit someone wanting to build a permanent dream home away from the city, or it’s the perfect spot for a luxurious holiday home. The great thing about these lots is it’s also an opportunity to deal with a really realistic vendor” says Bayleys salesperson Linda Bird.

These premium lifestyle sections boast expansive sea views, framed by lush coastal forest. Each lot promises a tranquil retreat where the only interruptions come from native birdsong or the gentle crash of ocean waves. Perfect for those seeking a peaceful lifestyle away from the hustle and bustle, The Glades combines modern conveniences with the timeless charm of nature.

“The breathtaking view is huge and wide-ranging.You’ve also got the bush behind you too, which makes you feel like it’s all yours.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

With seven available properties of various sizes, each also includes a 1/14th share of 1.4 hectares (approx.) of communal space and an additional shareholding in the surrounding 28 hectares of native bush reserve.

“The beauty of the communal area is it provides space between the other properties. But you could also use it to play outdoor cricket, or if the neighbours are game, it could provide space for family functions or something as grand as a wedding.”

The eco-focused body corporate ensures ongoing pest control, preserving the flourishing birdlife, including Kākā, tūī, and kererū, while gannets nest along the coastal cliffs.

“It’s truly quite magical. My open days have been spent enjoying being swooped by Kaka and serenaded by Tui song, Wood Pidgeons are plentiful too.”

“All of that is set to a backdrop of stunning native bush including ancient Pohutukawa, Puriri, Rata and large stands of mature Nikau Palms.”

Perched above Mercury Bay, The Glades offer sweeping views extending to the Aldermen Islands, Hahei’s coastline, and, on clear days, as far as Mayor Island. The development is a short drive from iconic Coromandel destinations and nestled in the perfect location for those seeking solitude.

“It’s about a 45 minute drive from Whitianga and 20 minutes from Kuaotunu which is famous for its ice creams and pizzas from Luke’s Kitchen. Just 10 minutes away you can launch your boat over the hill at Opito Bay.”

Beach access is convenient, with a 300-metre coastal track leading to Matapaua Bay’s white sands, while the secluded Sandy Bay is within walking distance too.

Photo/Supplied

“These areas are perfect for fishing, diving, snorkelling, kayaking, or simply enjoying the unspoiled beauty of the Coromandel.”

With conservation in mind, building guidelines ensure all dwellings are made to blend seamlessly with the natural environment, ensuring the landscape’s beauty remains intact. All lots come with connections to a shared sewage system, bore water supply for gardens, and electricity.

This peaceful, remote community is ideal for those who value tranquility, natural beauty, and a clean, green lifestyle. Don’t miss the chance to create your dream retreat in this spectacular setting.

With a motivated vendor ready to make deals, this is your moment to embrace the magic of The Glades at Matapaua Bay.

FULL LOT SIZE OPTIONS:

216E (Lot 1): 3,810sqm

216D (Lot 2): 3,730sqm

216I (Lot 4): 2,625sqm

216K (Lot 6): 1,979sqm

216P (Lot 11): 1,418sqm

216Q (Lot 12): 2,884sqm

216R (Lot 14): 3,415sqm

(All sizes are approximate)

To view the listing for 216 Matapaua Bay Road visit:

https://www.bayleys.co.nz/listings/residential/coromandel-peninsula/thames%5B_%5Dcoromandel/216-matapaua-bay-road-2201618

To contact listing agent Linda Bird:

+64 27 482 7273

linda.bird@bayleys.co.nz

https://www.bayleys.co.nz/agents/linda-bird-2505

To contact listing agent Marcus Holmes:

+64 27 930 819

marcus.holmes@bayleys.co.nz

https://www.bayleys.co.nz/agents/marcus-holmes-6416

© Scoop Media