NZ Trucking Association Is To Launch Its Workforce Strategy At TMC Trailers Trucking Industry Show In Christchurch

The New Zealand Trucking Association (NTA) is proud to unveil an innovative workforce strategy to tackle the critical labour shortages facing the transport sector. With the industry forming a vital backbone of New Zealand’s economy, this initiative aims to attract fresh talent and redefine perceptions of careers in road transport.

At the heart of this strategy is Careers Transport 2025, a major feature of the TMC Trailers Trucking Industry Show, scheduled for Saturday, 8th March 2025, in Christchurch. This event will serve as a dynamic platform to connect transport businesses directly with their communities, showcasing the sector’s opportunities, innovation, and camaraderie.

Careers Transport 2025 is designed to immerse visitors in the world of trucking and transport. Participating Companies will bring their trucks and equipment to the show, jobseekers, and potential recruits will experience the passion and innovation that drive the industry.

Navigating the showcase will be straightforward, thanks to clear signage and a detailed show map highlighting participating companies.

The TMC Trailers Trucking Industry Show will also feature exciting events designed to engage and inspire. Among these is the TR Group Trucking Relay. This thrilling competition will test the skills of drivers and loaders, with Mark Harvey as the MC adding energy and entertainment to the event. Transport companies are encouraged to register teams and celebrate their workforce’s talent and teamwork.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Another highlight is the Show and Shine competition, a dazzling display of polished trucks that doubles as a branding opportunity. Companies can showcase their vehicles, craftsmanship, and commitment to excellence while captivating the audience with their pride in the industry.

The NTA recognises that addressing workforce shortages requires a united effort. The TMC Trailers Trucking Industry Show provides the perfect venue to ignite this collective action. Through initiatives like Careers Transport 2025, the Trucking Relay, and the Show and Shine, businesses have the chance to demonstrate their dedication to the sector’s future.

Promotional efforts, including social media campaigns, newsletters, and local newspaper coverage, are ensuring the event reaches a wide audience, encouraging everyone with an interest in transport to attend.

While the workforce challenges won’t be resolved overnight, the TMC Trailers Trucking Industry Show represents a bold step forward. It’s an opportunity to reshape how people view the transport sector—not just as trucks on the road but as a dynamic, rewarding career path with endless potential.

The NTA invites all transport businesses to seize this chance to make a difference. Whether by participating in Careers Transport 2025, cheering on your team in the Trucking Relay, or showcasing your finest vehicles in the Show and Shine, your involvement is vital.

This March let’s come together to celebrate the industry and inspire the next generation of transport professionals. The TMC Trailers Trucking Industry Show is more than an event—it’s a movement toward a brighter, more resilient future for New Zealand’s road transport sector.

© Scoop Media

