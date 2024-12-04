Waterfront Haven With Endless Opportunity On Exclusive Northland Coastline

An unparalleled opportunity beckons on Whangarei’s stunning coastline, offering over 150 metres of absolute waterfront on a freehold title of approximately 5,564sqm. With a brand-new sea wall, brand-new concrete boat ramp, and riparian rights, this property is the epitome of coastal living combined with vast potential.

Previously the iconic Blue Heron Holiday Park, in operation for over eighty years, the land at 85 Scott Road has been returned to residential use including a three-bedroom, one-bathroom weatherboard home and four one-bedroom studios. The fifth studio comes with its own separate driveway access, as well as a kitchen and bathroom.

“As a private estate with all of that waterfront it would make a fantastic family compound, but in the same breath, it also has all the infrastructure from the former holiday park. You could easily turn this property into both your dream home and your dream business” says Bayleys salesperson John Greenwood.

A two-level building that used to be the camp ablution block and kitchen sits adjacent to the main house, and comes with spectacular views plus the potential to repurpose as a boathouse with a deck above.

“There's a huge amount of parking and space, making it the perfect blank canvas for water sport enthusiasts and boat lovers. You could go as small as housing your own water toys, or go as big as starting a sail club.”

Complementing the dwellings is a picturesque BBQ cabana sitting right on the water’s edge—a feature that can no longer be replicated under current building regulations.

“The existing use rights make it extremely unique as it almost cantilevers over the water. It feels like you're in a boat house making it the perfect spot to sit back, relax and enjoy the view with a gin in hand.”

There’s ample hardstand for car and boat-parking, as well as access to the water via the brand new concrete boat ramp. Half an acre of flat grass encapsulated by a new sea-wall is beautifully framed by pohutukawa and flame trees, and with dual road frontages the property offers endless possibilities.

“The open space of the peninsula which was previously used for camping and caravans is fully powered, but would also make a fantastic location to pitch a marquee for an event or wedding.”

Located in the tranquil coastal settlement of Tamaterau, just a short drive from Whangarei, the property is surrounded by natural beauty and outdoor pursuits, including golfing, fishing, kayaking, and peaceful beach walks.

“A huge highlight is its proximity to Whangarei. It’s just a 15 minute drive from the town making you feel world’s away from the hustle and bustle, but still conveniently close to all the amenities you need.”

Motivated to sell due to a relocation to Auckland, the vendor is inviting prospective buyers to experience this extraordinary property firsthand.

