Agricultural Production Statistics: Year To June 2024 (provisional)
Agricultural production statistics include results for key livestock, forestry, and arable crops.
Key facts
At 30 June 2024, the provisional number of:
- beef cattle was 3.7 million, no change from 2023
- sheep was 23.6 million, down 3 percent from 2023
- dairy cattle was 5.9 million, up 1 percent from 2023.
During the year ended 30 June 2024, the provisional area of:
- wheat harvested was 45,000 hectares, an increase of 11 percent from 2023
- barley harvested was 46,900 hectares, a decrease of 6 percent from 2023.
Visit our website to read this information release:
- Agricultural production statistics: Year to June 2024 (provisional): https://www.stats.govt.nz/information-releases/agricultural-production-statistics-year-to-june-2024-provisional