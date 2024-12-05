Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Agricultural Production Statistics: Year To June 2024 (provisional)

Thursday, 5 December 2024, 11:26 am
Press Release: Stats NZ

Agricultural production statistics include results for key livestock, forestry, and arable crops.

Key facts

At 30 June 2024, the provisional number of:

  • beef cattle was 3.7 million, no change from 2023
  • sheep was 23.6 million, down 3 percent from 2023
  • dairy cattle was 5.9 million, up 1 percent from 2023.

During the year ended 30 June 2024, the provisional area of:

  • wheat harvested was 45,000 hectares, an increase of 11 percent from 2023
  • barley harvested was 46,900 hectares, a decrease of 6 percent from 2023.

Visit our website to read this information release:

  • Agricultural production statistics: Year to June 2024 (provisional): https://www.stats.govt.nz/information-releases/agricultural-production-statistics-year-to-june-2024-provisional
