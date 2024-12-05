Fiona Sweeney Appoint Head Of APAC At LearnUpon

Fiona Sweeney (Photo/Supplied)

LearnUpon, the leading Learning Management System (LMS) provider, today announced it has appointed Fiona Sweeney as Director for Asia-Pacific region. The appointment signals LearnUpon’s intention to rapidly accelerate its global presence, with Sweeney brought onboard to drive company growth across Australia.

LearnUpon has had a presence in Australia for the past six years, with Fiona’s appointment signifying LearnUpon’s continued investment in the region. She’ll oversee the expansion of its strategy as the leading customer-first LMS - spreading LearnUpon’s vision, culture, and impact to the growing APAC market.

With over 25 years of experience in EdTech, Fiona was the former Director of Asia Pacific at Pluralsight, and has also held leadership positions at companies such as Skillsoft and Secure Code Warrior. Sweeney also has a plethora of experience in managing high performing teams on a global scale.

Alongside Fiona, LearnUpon has grown its Australia-based team by 50% - including an in-region customer success and tech team that provide 24/7 support to LearnUpon customers in the region.

"This is testament to LearnUpon's vision to put customers at the heart of everything we do and provide the best LMS on the market," said Fiona Sweeney. "I'm excited to join this committed, customer-focused team to further establish LearnUpon as the leading LMS provider across the APAC region."

LearnUpon has experienced strong global growth over the past twelve months. The Dublin-founded LMS is used in more than 40 countries and has surpassed 1,500+ customers, 20 million total users, and 150 million completed courses. Additionally, LearnUpon has seen a substantial year-over-year increase in unique monthly users, demonstrating the growing size and engagement of its customer base. Customers in the APAC region include Montu, Morningstar, ACSO, Objective Corporation, and Healthcare Australia.

Shane Thomas, Head of Education at Healthcare Australia, said: “We’ve been extremely impressed with LearnUpon. The solution is incredibly easy to use, helping us to deliver impactful, engaging learning programs across the organisation. Not to mention, the customer support we have received from the team has been outstanding since day one. We couldn’t recommend them enough.”

About LearnUpon

LearnUpon helps businesses deliver online learning to employees, customers and partners. By championing simple, learner-centric experiences and results-focused support, we make it easy for businesses to deliver learning that impacts what matters: performance, retention and growth.

