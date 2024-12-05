Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Hospitality NZ Welcomes 2024 Hospitality And Tourism Employment Survey

Thursday, 5 December 2024, 5:40 pm
Press Release: Hospitality New Zealand

Hospitality New Zealand has today welcomed the publishing of the 2024 Hospitality and Tourism Employment Survey, commissioned by Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment and produced by Auckland University of Technology.

Steve Armitage, Chief Executive of Hospitality NZ, says “This year’s report highlights some real progress on behalf of employers to increase workplace satisfaction for their teams, with concentrated effort on improving best practice and better training availability.

“Hospitality is focused on being a sector of choice and improving our employees’ experiences in our industry. We are pleased to see advancement has been made, as understanding how our workforce feels is key to ensuring progress continues.”

The 2024 survey showed significant improvements on the 2022 survey findings, with increases across many key measures:

· 57.2% of respondents indicated training opportunities were good, up from 40.5% in 2022

· Overall job satisfaction increased to 67.5% in 2024 vs 62.2% in 2022

· The percentage of respondents indicating they intended to leave the hospitality and tourism sector dramatically reduced to 18.3% in 2024 vs 33.7% in 2022.

The report also indicates 91% of respondents cared about being productive in their jobs, and 90% felt they had the skills to do their jobs with confidence.

Armitage says: “While we’re pleased with progress, we are not ignoring there are some challenges we as a sector need to front up to.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

“No change in the number of respondents who reported experiencing bullying or harassment from the 2022 survey is concerning, as is a number of respondents indicating they could not always access their entitlements to breaks and sick leave.

“While some of these challenges are not just specific to tourism and hospitality, there is room for improvement, and we look forward to discussing how we can advance these issues at the Hospitality Summit, held next week.”

The Summit will be held on December 12, 2024, aimed at facilitating dialogue and collaboration, ensuring that the hospitality sector can actively contribute to developing solutions that shape future government policy-making. A range of opportunities across eight categories will be discussed, with specific focus on employment, and skills and training.

About Hospitality NZ:

Hospitality NZ supports thousands of hospitality and accommodation businesses of all sizes across the motu, to deliver the world-famous manaakitanga (hospitality) which New Zealand is renowned for.

We provide the hospitality sector with the tools, resources, partnerships and knowledge to maximise their success and add value to their businesses.

We also advocate for what our members need to succeed, making sure decision makers are focused on addressing their most pressing issues to create a positive business environment for hospitality.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from Hospitality New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 