Whakaata Māori Completes Strategic Realignment Guided By Tātai Whetū Principles

Whakaata Māori has completed the Wai Whakaata Realignment process, a significant milestone in ensuring long-term sustainability and relevance in a rapidly evolving media environment.

“The realignment, guided by our Tātai Whetū principles, is a testament to our unwavering commitment to innovation and connection. These decisions allow Whakaata Māori to continue leading with te reo Māori and tikanga Māori at the heart of everything we do, ensuring their relevance and vitality in a changing world,” says Kaihautū (Chief Executive) Shane Taurima.

“We extend our deepest gratitude to all kaihoe (staff) who have contributed to this journey. To those who are leaving, your mahi has been invaluable in shaping Whakaata Māori and its kaupapa. To those staying, your dedication will carry us forward as we navigate this new chapter together.”

“As we look ahead, our commitment remains firmly with our audiences and communities. Guided by our kaupapa we will continue to deliver meaningful and impactful content, celebrating te reo Māori and tikanga Māori in ways that resonate deeply with those we serve,” says Shane Taurima.

Core Principles Driving the Realignment:

Digital Enablement: Expanding reach and accessibility through modern platforms.

Flexible Operating Models: Adapting to the dynamic needs of the media landscape.

Audience Engagement: Deepening connections with diverse audiences.

Resource Optimisation: Directing efforts to areas of greatest impact.

Career Development: Nurturing and growing talent across the organisation.

Outcome-Driven Content: Delivering storytelling that is meaningful and impactful.

Partnership Cultivation: Strengthening collaborations to support te reo me ngā tikanga Māori.

Key Decisions Announced:

Reduction in Roles: Roles have been redefined to align with, and deliver more effectively on our strategy, ensuring Whakaata Māori continues to deliver its cultural and educational mission. This resulted in a net reduction of 27 roles. Transition of Te Reo Channel to Online: From March 2025, the Te Reo channel will transition to an online-only platform. This shift reflects Whakaata Māori’s commitment to meeting audiences where they are, embracing the growing demand for on-demand and digital content, and ensuring te reo Māori remains accessible and celebrated on modern platforms. Te Reo channel will continue to be available via the Māori + app or at www.maoriplus.co.nz. Increased Focus on Digital News: Whakaata Māori will fully embrace a digital-first approach to news delivery, focusing on innovative, agile platforms to better serve contemporary audiences. As part of this transition, the television news programme will conclude on 13 December 2024, enabling the organisation to deliver impactful and accessible news content tailored to evolving audience preferences. Te Ao News will be available on the Te Ao News app or online at www.teaonews.co.nz.

Looking Ahead:

As Whakaata Māori moves forward, the organisation remains committed to delivering meaningful content that reflects and celebrates te ao Māori. The results from the 2023/24 annual report highlight the transformative impact of its storytelling[2]:

65% of Māori viewers report that their whānau have increased their reo Māori usage through Whakaata Māori content.

60% of Māori viewers raising tamariki in te reo value Whakaata Māori tamariki content for supporting their reo journey.

66% of rangatahi Māori (18-29 years) feel more confident embracing their Māori identity through Whakaata Māori content.

66% of non-Māori viewers report a greater understanding of Māori culture and perspectives through Whakaata Māori content.

These results demonstrate the power of this work in fostering connection, understanding, and cultural pride among audiences. The Wai Whakaata Realignment ensures that the organisation is positioned to build on these achievements, enhancing its ability to reach and inspire more people through innovative, digitally focused platforms.

Whakaata Māori will be making no further comment on the Wai Whakaata Realignment.

About Whakaata Māori:

Whakaata Māori is a statutory entity dedicated to promoting te reo Māori, tikanga Māori, and Māori stories through innovative and impactful media. As a cornerstone of Aotearoa New Zealand’s cultural identity, it continues to celebrate and connect audiences locally and globally.

[2] The 2023/24 Annual Report is now available online www.whakaatamaori.co.nz

