Affordable Style Cuts Now Available At Just Cuts Whangarei

Just Cuts has officially opened its doors in Whangārei, celebrating the launch with 30 free Style Cuts on its Grand Opening Day. The new Salon is quickly becoming the go-to destination for quality, no-appointment-needed haircuts for locals.

To mark the occasion, Just Cuts Whangarei is offering a special Grand Opening price of $29 for Style Cuts (normally $45) for its first six weeks of operation.

This exclusive deal is available until 9 January 2025, giving the Whangārei community time to experience premium haircuts at an affordable price in the lead-up to Christmas and into the new year.

Local entrepreneurs Sanju Rani and Karam Pal, who are passionate about providing professional haircare services at reasonable rates, are so excited to bring the Just Cuts experience to Whangārei.

“Whangārei is such a wonderful community, and we’re proud to be opening a Just Cuts Salon right in the heart of Whangārei,” said Sanju. “Located opposite The Strand along Cameron Street, locals can easily stop by for a trim or more after their shopping run.”

“Everybody is welcome at the Salon, with cost-effective Style Cuts available for men and women, young and old, no matter if you’re after a quick cut or a whole new hairstyle.”

Checking in to the Salon has never been easier, with a self-serve Check-In Kiosk or with the Just Cuts app. Not only does the app offer loyalty rewards, but it also allows Clients to beat the queues and do others like shopping instead of waiting in store.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

The app will instantly update Clients as to when to visit the Salon for their appointment.

“Sanju and I are incredibly grateful to the Whangārei community for their warm welcome and support on opening day,” said Karam. “It was such a pleasure to offer our first 30 Clients complimentary haircuts to celebrate the launch.”

Follow Just Cuts Whangarei on Facebook to stay up to date: facebook.com/people/Just-Cuts-Whangarei/61567520129967

Visit Just Cuts Whangarei at 8 Cameron Street, Whangārei, New Zealand.



© Scoop Media

