Vanilla Ice Is Back With A Brand-New Invention

Auckland, New Zealand: Wassup New Zealand?! This summer, rapper Vanilla Ice is helping Kiwi make sure their beers are perfectly chilled with the launch of the Export Ultra Cold Call Back Service – a new service that stops you accidentally freezing and exploding your beers this summer.

There’s nothing colder than forgetting the beers you chucked in the freezer, only to open the door and see they’ve frozen solid.

It’s a frustration felt across the world, and New Zealanders are no stranger to the ice-cold devastation. Over the last 12 months, more than half the country has accidentally frozen a beer*; meaning millions of beers have met an unnecessary icy demise.

Vanilla Ice, aka the Ice Man, says: “Did you know that millions of beers are accidentally exploded in New Zealand freezers every year? That’s wiggity wack! But if you got that problem, yo, I’ll solve it.

“Introducing the Export Ultra Cold Call Back Service – simply put your beer in the freezer, text ‘ICE ICE’ to 423, and 34 minutes later I’ll call you back. A blast from your past ringing to prevent a blast in your future.

“I’m working hard all summer, reminding you anytime, anywhere to keep your beer cool but not frozen, like chill, but not explodin’.”

The Export Ultra Cold Call Back Service is designed to help Kiwi show up before they blow up – ruining the beer (and your freezer). Opting in is simple and completely free of charge: pop your beer in the freezer, text ‘ICE ICE’ to 423 and 34 minutes later, you'll receive a call from none other than Vanilla Ice himself, reminding you to check yourself before your beers wreck themselves.

Vanilla has a whole summer of messages planned – from a pledge for a chilled Christmas “I do my calls like I do my Christmas presents… they always come (w)rapped.” To bespoke rhymes for Valentine’s Day “Roses are red, violets are blue, ya boi Vanilla Ice got a reminder for you.”

Head Brewer at DB Breweries, Dave Eaton, has undertaken a comprehensive scientific analysis to support the new service, calculating that a room temperature beer chilled in a -15°C freezer will reach an optimal drinking temperature of 5°C after 34 minutes.

Export Ultra’s Marketing Director, Fraser Shrimpton, believes the Cold Call Back Service is a vital summer initiative to ensure no beer is frozen while groups of mates are out enjoying the beach, bach or backyard cricket.

“There’s nothing better than a Kiwi summer with your mates,” says Fraser. “You can’t beat the taste of an ice-cold beer on those scorching hot days, so we wanted to create something that wasn’t just helpful, but also a bit of fun.”

"The Cold Call Back Service will help rescue those forgotten freezer beers and turn the mundane act of waiting for your beer to chill into something memorable, giving Kiwi a cold call they actually want to answer.”

Vanilla Ice’s Export Ultra Cold Call Back Service will be saving Kiwi beers from December 2024 through to February 2025 with a rotating series of bespoke calls, because a frosty beer is cool, but a frozen beer? Ice-cold heartbreak.

About Export Ultra:

From an idea born in the world’s greatest beer garden, New Zealand, Export Ultra has smashed the brewing boundaries to deliver you a lighter fresher lager by asking our yeast to work a bit harder, so you don’t have to. Try Export Ultra today, crisp and refreshing, 99% carb-free and 4.2% ABV.

Note:

*Independent research commissioned by DB Breweries during October 2024, collating answers from a sample size of 250 individual New Zealand-based respondents.

