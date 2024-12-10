Is Your HR System Built To Help You Stay Ahead Of The Regulatory Curve?

Simon Obee, Head of HR Advisory

As modern workplaces evolve, HR systems are undergoing a seismic transformation as businesses consolidate multiple HR tools into all-in-one Employment Operating Systems (eOS). This, however, is quickly becoming table stakes for staying competitive. Today, the real opportunity lies beyond consolidation and leading-edge systems are those that can drive operational efficiency while safeguarding against regulatory and legal risks.

Simon Obee, Head of HR Advisory, discusses how this shift is shaping the future of HR.

From silos to systems: consolidation is the new normal

Managing HR in 2025 is no place for fragmentation. From onboarding, payroll and career development to compliance - businesses are realising that it’s time for all these functions to live under one digital roof. An eOS is an integrated platform that brings together every aspect of the employee experience into a single, seamless system, putting paid to juggling multiple subscriptions and struggling with disconnected data.

Businesses using eOS platforms are already seeing massive returns on investment, saving time, reducing errors and gaining access to unified datasets that enable better decision-making. By streamlining their processes, businesses not only enhance productivity but also position themselves to leverage data insights for predictive analytics.

This consolidation isn’t just about convenience - it’s essential for staying competitive. But there’s even more to it than that…

Building compliance into the DNA of HR tech

Leading eOS platforms like Employment Hero are setting the standard by embedding compliance audits and AI-powered tools into their eOS offerings. These should be directly integrated into HR workflows, offering proactive solutions including automated updates to policies and real-time alerts around potential risks. In addition, features like Hero AI - a personalised compliance chatbot - ensure businesses can access clear, jargon-free employment law advice at any time - transforming compliance from a reactive scramble into a proactive strategy.

Moreover, an eOS provides businesses with a safety net. By centralising data and workflows, companies can minimise errors, automate updates to reflect legal changes and maintain airtight records - all critical aspects of navigating audits or disputes. This isn’t just about avoiding fines; it’s about creating resilient, future-proof HR infrastructure.

Staying ahead of the regulatory curve

With changes in workplace legislation across the globe, businesses are under constant pressure to adapt. The Government's recent Closing Loopholes legislation is a case in point. As businesses grapple with new rules and compliance challenges, the stakes are high and without an HR system designed to anticipate and manage these shifts, companies risk falling behind - or worse, facing costly penalties or even legal battles.

Best-in-breed modern eOS systems now integrate advisory services into their core packages, bundling them with payroll, compliance tools and workforce management features. This means access to HR advisory expertise at a fraction of the cost. Instead of paying separately for legal representation should an employee dispute arise, for example, companies can now gain peace of mind knowing their legal representation will be taken care of. Businesses can also tap into an extensive resource library that includes how-to guides on managing poor performance or misconduct and employment contract templates for a wide range of jobs. Compliance health checks and unlimited workplace advice also come already built into an eOS.

This level of foresight isn’t just a nice-to-have; it’s a must-have in a world where regulatory clarity often lags behind BAU.

In 2025, consolidation will be table stakes for HR platforms. The true differentiator will be systems designed to drive efficiency, ensure compliance and adapt proactively to change. Businesses that embrace these innovations will thrive into the future, transforming HR from an operational necessity to a strategic powerhouse.

