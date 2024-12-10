Real Snow Fun Provides Charming Alternative For Santa Photos

Families looking to treat their children to a white Christmas need only travel to SnowPlanet on Auckland’s north shore, where they can get a photo with Santa and enjoy festive fun in real snow.

Snowplanet’s charming Winter Wonderland, situated in the largest indoor snow park in the Southern Hemisphere, contains all the magic the name suggests.

“The 1500 square metre, family-friendly space has been designed for people to really immerse themselves in a traditional storybook Christmas,” says John Howsam, General Manager of Sales & Marketing. “It’s a huge visual experience.”

There’s a charming alpine village, 200 Christmas trees, Santa and his team of elves, and snow. Lots and lots of snow.

John points out that the Santa experience at SnowPlanet isn’t just about sitting on the bearded gentleman’s knee and telling him what you want for Christmas. “It’s all about having the sort of snowy fun that families don’t normally get to enjoy at this time of year.”

Children (and yes, grown-ups too) can go snow tubing, tobogganing or just fool around in the snow as part of their Santa experience package.

“Of course, with it being on the snow, temperatures sit around -5 degrees, so people need to dress warmly” John says. Jackets, pants and boots are available to hire.

The Santa experience at SnowPlanet is available every day from 10am to 7pm, right up until 4pm on Christmas eve when Santa has to go do his thing.

The full experience with the Tubing and Winter Wonderland add-on lasts for thirty five minutes, and bookings are required.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

