Inaccurate Pricing Not The Only Misleading Issue With Our Supermarkets

Tuesday, 10 December 2024, 5:46 pm
Press Release: Grocery Action Group

The Grocery Action Group (GAG) welcomes the Commerce Commission’s decision to bring criminal charges against Woolworths NZ, Pak’nSave Silverdale, and Pak’nSave Mill Street for alleged inaccurate pricing and misleading specials.

“The supermarkets really have to up their game,” said Sue Chetwin, GAG’s chairperson.

“For things as basic as food and groceries it’s not acceptable for supermarkets to keep on making mistakes with their pricing,” she said.

“Yet the Commission says they’re seeing ‘continuing issues’ with this ‘basic right’.

“If the supermarkets can’t get their pricing right we have to ask what else are they not getting right? They are extremely profitable, pour huge amounts into technology that gives them insights into their customers and facial recognition, but something as basic as charging their customers the right price seems to be a problem.”

“We think inaccurate pricing is not the only way the New Zealand public is being misled.

“For instance, the duopoly argues there is competition in New Zealand and is strongly resisting any attempts by competitors to enter the market. But this denies reports from both the OECD and the Commission that ours is one of the least competitive markets in the world.”

Chetwin said Foodstuffs’ appeal of the Commission decision to deny the merger of its South and North Island operations also flies in the face of what suppliers and consumers want - more competition and fair prices.

“For things as basic as food the New Zealand public has a right to expect supermarket prices always to be accurate,” Chetwin said.

