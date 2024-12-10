DIA Files Civil Action Against Christchurch Casino

Department of Internal Affairs, Te Tari Taiwhenua (DIA), has filed civil proceedings in the High Court against Christchurch Casinos Limited for alleged non-compliance with the Anti-Money Laundering and Countering Financing of Terrorism Act 2009 (Act).

DIA alleges that Christchurch Casinos Limited failed to meet its compliance obligations under the Act, which are needed to uphold the integrity of New Zealand’s financial system.

These include the obligations to establish, implement and maintain a robust AML/CFT compliance programme, to conduct enhanced customer due diligence and terminate business relationships when required, to monitor accounts, and to keep records as required by the Act.

These failures are alleged to have occurred between December 2018 and December 2023.

Christchurch Casino is not alleged to be directly involved in money laundering or the financing of terrorism. However, under the AML/CFT Act, all New Zealand reporting entities (including casinos) are required to have adequate policies, procedures and controls to detect, and manage and mitigate the risk of, money laundering and financing of terrorism.

“New Zealand casinos can be exploited by criminals to launder the proceeds of crime and to finance terrorism if robust processes aren’t maintained” says Serge Sablyak, Director AML/CFT Group, DIA.

“Casinos must implement strong measures to prevent this.”

“Casinos and other reporting entities that don’t uphold these standards will be held to account by DIA and other supervisors of the AML/CFT system.”

“Though we are unable to provide further comment while the matter is before the High Court, DIA will continue to take firm action against reporting entities that fail to comply with their AML/CFT obligations."

More information about DIA’s role in the AML/CFT system can be found here: https://www.dia.govt.nz/AML-CFT-Homepage

