FMG Launches Under Pressure Campaign In Time For Summer

On average, FMG receives one claim for a quad bike roll over for every day of the year. The lead up to Christmas sees an increased incidence in these claims as people work longer hours and navigate the pressures of the summer season.

FMG client Michael Woodward shared the story of his quad bike accident on his Ōtorohanga dairy farm two summers ago and was keen to get behind the rural advice and insurance company sharing safety messages.

As we enter the summer months, FMG is reminding farmers and growers take extra care with a new campaign.

Client Advice Manager Abby France said seeing more people around the dining table or BBQ this Christmas was the driver behind the campaign.

“We know that the longer hours of the summer months lead to a rise in things going wrong on farm, too often with fatal consequences. This campaign is about having good conversations with clients and colleagues both on and off farm about the inherent risks associated with farm vehicles, especially quad bikes.”

“The pressure on people to get things done at this time of year is immense. Whether it’s mowing and baling paddocks before the weather turns, rushing to get out the door for some time off farm or working fatigued to make the most of the longer days, no bit of work is worth you not making it home at night”.

ACC data shows the average number of days off work for a quad bike accident this year is more than 3 months.

“When accidents happen the impact goes far beyond paying a claim or time off work. So, while quad bikes are a great tool for getting the job done, we need to be asking our farmers and growers to make sure their safety remains paramount" continued Abby.

FMG rural managers across the Mutual’s 32 offices have been supplied with tyre pressure gauge packs to help clients and other quad bike users test their own tyre pressure

“It’s simple—proper tyre pressure is essential for maintaining control and stability while riding. Over-inflated tyres can result in a bumpy ride and increase the risk of blowouts, while under-inflated tyres can compromise traction and handling. By using a tyre pressure gauge, we aim to convey critical insights about the claims our clients have faced and provide loss prevention advice while enhancing quad safety” concluded Abby.

FMG is also running a quad bike crush protection giveaway. These devices provide space underneath an upturned quad bike by spreading the weight of the bike and either creating space for survival or allowing the bike to roll off the rider.

