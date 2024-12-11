Consumer NZ’s 2024 Sunscreen Database Launches: A Powerful Tool For Safer Sun Protection

In partnership with Health New Zealand Te Whatu Ora, Consumer NZ has updated its popular free online sunscreen database, offering New Zealanders a comprehensive and user-friendly resource for summer.

The enhanced database allows users to filter sunscreens by factors such as: price, water resistance, SPF protection and the last time a sunscreen was tested.

Belinda Castles, Consumer’s research writer, said the database is designed to help consumers make better-informed decisions about sun protection for themselves and their families.

"Last year was the first year we published the sunscreen database, and the 2024 update is more useful for New Zealanders," Castles said.

"Consumers can now filter by several key factors, like price, water resistance and SPF, making it easier than ever to compare sunscreens."

Top tips for choosing sunscreen

When selecting sunscreen, keep the following important factors in mind.

• Broad-spectrum protection: Choose a sunscreen that protects against both UVA and UVB rays as both can contribute to skin cancer.

UVA rays penetrate deeply into the skin, causing ageing effects, like wrinkles and spots, without visible burning.

UVB rays harm the top layer of skin and cause sunburn.

• SPF: SPF measures protection against UVB rays. The higher the SPF number, the greater protection – up to SPF50+. SPF15 blocks 93% of UVB rays, SPF30 blocks 97%, and SPF50 blocks 98%. No sunscreen blocks 100% of UVB rays.

• Water resistance: Check how long a sunscreen is water-resistant. Sunscreens can claim to be 40 minutes, 80 minutes, 2 hours or 4 hours water-resistant.

Ingredients

The database allows consumers to filter by active ingredients classified as either mineral (zinc oxide and titanium dioxide) or chemical (examples include homosalate and oxybenzone).

Correct application is key to staying safe

To ensure proper protection, sunscreen should be applied generously—about 7–9 teaspoons for a full-body application.

It also needs to be applied 20 minutes before going outside and reapplied often - every 2 hours and after swimming, towelling dry or sweating.

Transparency and testing: what you need to know

The database includes information about when and where each sunscreen was last tested.

This makes it easier to find products that are transparent about their testing programme.

There is no requirement for sunscreens to be tested regularly once they are on the market. While some companies still rely on tests that are several years old, 92% of the people we surveyed believed sunscreens should be tested regularly to ensure the sunscreens continue to meet their SPF and water-resistance claims.

"With the harsh New Zealand sun, it’s crucial that sunscreen manufacturers regularly test their sunscreens to ensure they provide the protection consumers expect," Castles explained.

Sunscreen regulation in New Zealand

New Zealand’s Sunscreen (Product Safety Standard) Act, which came into effect in September 2022, sets out safety and efficacy standards for sunscreens.

While this law ensures sunscreens meet certain requirements, Consumer believes that ongoing testing and transparency are crucial to making sure these products continue to deliver the protection they promise.

For more information, including our call for safer sunscreen practices and a list of frequently asked questions, visit the database: https://preview.consumer.org.nz/products/sunscreens/guide



