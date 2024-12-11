NZ Compare Awards 2024 Winners Announced

NZ Compare are proud to announce the winners of the NZ Compare Awards 2024.

Well, that’s a wrap! The NZ Compare Awards have concluded for another year, with the announcement of our incredible winners for 2024 yesterday afternoon. Our winners were chosen from our selection of finalists - who were announced November 19th at our Finalists Event. This in-person, exclusive event was a great opportunity for teams across the power, broadband, and mobile industries to showcase their brands, share experiences, celebrate one another, and connect with industry peers.

The NZ Compare Awards 2024 are all about celebrating and uplifting companies who strive to deliver excellence and value to Kiwis. Reigning in an 8th consecutive year, the NZ Compare Awards 2024 received an overwhelming number of entrants across a wide range of Awards categories. As such, our panel of judges had a tough time narrowing down our winners. This year, our judging team consisted of experts across energy, broadband, mobile, technology, and media - including top journalists, technology writers, consumer champions, industry professionals, and senior NZ Compare team members.

Yesterday, we hosted our Awards Event, where we announced the winners of the awards. We took a different approach to the Awards Event this year. Our live, online winners announcements empowered all teams to join, even those who couldn’t otherwise attend an in-person event. We encouraged companies to set aside time, gather together, and tune into the Awards Event together to mingle and, hopefully, celebrate their victory.

We could not have had these awards without the ongoing support of our amazing collection of valued Spones. Chorus, enable, Northpower Fibre, realestate.co.nz, Tuatahi, and PriceMe have consistently supported the NZ Compare Awards, helping us uplift those making a difference in Kiwis’ lives. NZ Compare truly appreciates their contribution.

So, without further ado, NZ Compare is proud to announce the winners of the NZ Compare Awards 2024.

Broadband Compare

Best Wireless Service Provider: Ultimate Broadband

Best Value Broadband Provider: 360Net

Best Rural Service Provider: Lightwire

Best Bundled Plan: Contact

Best Customer Support - Broadband: 2degrees

Best Fibre Broadband Provider: Zeronet

Best Business Broadband Provider: Now

People’s Choice Award - Broadband: Voyager

Power Compare

Best Customer Support - Power: Electric Kiwi

Best Value Energy Provider: Contact

People’s Choice Award - Power: Contact

Mobile Compare

Best Value Mobile Provider: Rocket Mobile

People’s Choice Award - Mobile: Kiwi Mobile

Best Customer Support - Mobile: Nova

NZ Compare Supreme Awards

Making a Difference: Lodestone Energy

Helping Kiwis Make a Fully Informed Choice

NZ Compare are beyond proud to highlight and celebrate our winners and the value they have brought to communities and households across Aotearoa. Our mission is to help Kiwis make better decisions with their money, ultimately helping them save. By celebrating companies and brands who are helping support Kiwis through these challenging economic times, we hope to empower Kiwis to make fully informed decisions with their household bills, and achieve financial well-being.

To see who our finalists were, go to https://www.nzcompare.com/n/nz-compare-awards-2024-finalists-announced

