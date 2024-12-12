Evnex Celebrates 10 Years Of Powering The Future

The Evnex team celebrates its 10 year anniversary. Photo/Supplied.

EV smart charger manufacturer Evnex is celebrating its 10th anniversary, marking a decade of pioneering smart charging in New Zealand.

Evnex was founded by Ed Harvey in Christchurch in November 2014 after he converted his 1997 Honda Accord to electric as a university project. The company has since grown to become New Zealand’s leading manufacturer of EV chargers and software, and has expanded to Australia with an eye to becoming the top brand in home EV charging.

“Celebrating 10 years is a proud moment for the team. We’re looking back on a decade of accomplishments while also looking forward with a clear vision of what’s to come,” said Harvey.

“Our vision for the future is that every journey should be powered by clean and affordable energy — the challenge is significant, but we have no choice but to continue innovating if we’re to avoid the worst impacts of climate change.

“Smart charging of electric vehicles is one part of the puzzle that makes it more convenient to charge when renewable sources of energy are most abundant and being able to build this technology here in New Zealand, using local materials and manufacturing expertise, is incredibly rewarding.”

For motorists, installing an Evnex charger has clear benefits, particularly for those who drive longer distances: the charging speed is about 50km of range per hour — at least four times faster than a 3-pin plug — and safety is improved with every charger having its own dedicated feed from the switchboard.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Harvey says that one of Evnex’s biggest opportunities is to help simplify the journey for drivers, particularly those who are less technically inclined.

“We’re really seeing a shift into the mass market now. Most of today’s EV drivers don’t want to talk about phases and kilowatts, they want things explained in simple terms; they want safety and convenience.”

While there are some who are hesitant to make the jump to EVs due to electricity reliability concerns, Harvey says they needn’t worry.

“New Zealand has plenty of capacity for electrification — when you hear about electricity shortages in the news, it’s almost always about too much demand at peak times. The beauty of getting a faster smart charger installed is that you can fit more of your charging in a smaller window when there is plenty of renewable generation available, or the grid is least constrained. There is usually no need to be charging at 6pm on a cold winter’s night.”

Harvey says that in Australia, this is even more so the case, with drivers now getting paid to charge in the middle of the day due to too much solar energy being generated.

Earlier this year the company received a significant investment from Australian private equity firm Adamantem Capital’s Environmental Opportunities Fund, which partners with high-growth organisations that deliver positive environmental impacts.

The investment has allowed Evnex to look more closely at solving the problem of a clean and affordable grid, and to expand its operations into Australia.

“We launched in Australia in 2023 and are really pleased with the way Australian consumers are responding to our technology. It’s a huge market and we’re proud to be taking the best of New Zealand manufacturing across the ditch.”

Harvey says despite challenging EV sales numbers during the past year, the future of transportation is electric.

“20 years from now, electric vehicles will outnumber gas powered vehicles on our roads. It’s an exciting time to be involved in this industry and we’re looking forward to another decade of leading the charge.”

Evnex is the preferred charging partner for renowned brands including Volkswagen, Volvo, Skoda, Cupra, Subaru, and LDV in New Zealand.

Evnex smart chargers are proudly New Zealand-made, featuring locally-sourced components and assembly.

About Evnex:

Evnex is a New Zealand manufacturer at the forefront of the electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure revolution. Specialising in smart and efficient charging solutions, Evnex is dedicated to empowering the widespread adoption of electric vehicles by addressing crucial aspects of charging infrastructure.

At the heart of Evnex's offerings is its cutting-edge EV charging management platform, which enables seamless integration, monitoring, and control of charging stations. The advanced technology empowers Evnex customers to make informed decisions, maximise resource utilisation, and reduce their carbon footprint.

Evnex's vision is dedicated to shaping the future of sustainable transportation through collaboration, innovation, and education. Evnex is based in Christchurch, New Zealand.

Evnex.com

© Scoop Media

