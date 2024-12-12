Callaghan Innovation Makes AI Tools Policy Available

Callaghan Innovation is making its new AI Tools Policy available to private and public organisations seeking to front-foot the responsible use of AI tools in their workplaces.

The policy is designed to enable Callaghan Innovation staff to get the most out of existing and emerging AI tools, while doing so responsibly, ethically and transparently.

“As this country’s Innovation Agency, we believe it’s important to empower our people to use current and future AI tools appropriately, while supporting other organisations to do the same,” says Callaghan Innovation AI Governance Group Chair, Oliver Thompson.

The policy was developed by Callaghan Innovation’s AI Governance Group in accordance with best practice guidance, such as the algorithm threshold and algorithm impact assessment processes developed by Statistics New Zealand for all of Government.

“We expect that AI tools will be part of the standard digital toolset for most organisations in the next few years because they are helping to improve productivity, and freeing people up to spend less time on low-value work and more on higher value, strategic work.

“The policy is underpinned by a set of principles and rules to ensure that we govern and actively manage our AI tools with clear accountability, oversight and transparency. These will also mean we use AI in a safe, responsible and ethical way. Importantly, the rules will also ensure that we verify the output of generative AI tools before use.

“Looking ahead we expect significant appetite for AI tools in the workplace, and for many new tools to become available in the near future. With this in mind we will prioritise governance resources towards the highest risk areas,” says Oliver Thompson.

AI tools that could have an impact on an organisation’s legal obligations or rely on valuable data sources should be considered high risk, he says.

“It’s important that AI-related policies and governance models keep up with AI technology which is developing quickly and we expect adoption to follow closely behind.

For this reason, we will review our AI Tools Policy every six months,” says Oliver Thompson.

The Callaghan Innovation AI Tools Policy can be accessed via the AI Activator Community.

About Callaghan Innovation

Callaghan Innovation is New Zealand’s innovation agency. It activates innovation and helps businesses grow faster for a better New Zealand.

The government agency partners with ambitious businesses of all sizes, delivering a range of innovation and research and development (R&D) services to suit each stage of their growth. Its staff – including more than 150 of New Zealand’s leading scientists and engineers – empower innovators by connecting people, opportunities and networks, and providing tailored technical solutions, skills and capability development programmes, and grants co-funding.

Callaghan Innovation also enhances the operation of New Zealand’s innovation ecosystem, working closely with MBIE, NZTE, NZVIF, Crown Research Institutes, and other organisations that help increase business investment in R&D and innovation. The agency operates from five urban offices and a regional partner network in a further 12 locations across Aotearoa.

