Snapshot Of Te Ōhanga Māori 2023 – The Māori Economy 2023 Report

This image was created by Ariki Creative for Te Ōhanga Māori – The Māori Economy reports. Photo/Supplied.

Te Ōhanga Māori 2023 – The Māori Economy 2023 report is on track for launch in early 2025.

The fourth report in the series since 2010, the latest report will provide comprehensive analysis of the Māori economy's growth and development, building on previous iterations with expanded scope and enhanced data integration.

In advance of its release in early 2025, Business and Economic Research Limited (BERL) in partnership with the Ministry for Business Innovation and Employment (MBIE) are sharing some early insights.

The report shows that the Māori economy has shifted away from its reliance on agriculture, forestry and fishing, towards other sectors like property and professional services.

There has been a continued solid growth trajectory towards entrepreneurship and exponential growth in the Māori asset base, from $68 billion (2018) to $118 billion (2023), while a significant 32% growth in the Māori food and fibre sector has also been noted.

Another insight shows that, for the first time, there are more Māori employees in high-skilled jobs than low-skilled jobs.

“The report paints a picture of a Māori economy that is dynamic, expanding, growing, and diversifying, while also highlighting its influence and impact,” says Shar Amner, General Manager Te Kupenga Māori Economic Policy & Strategic Partnerships, MBIE.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

The updated research will present financial measures of the core resources (assets) available to Māori, as well as the flows of income, expenditure, and Gross Domestic Product (GDP) received, spent, produced, and delivered by Māori in New Zealand.

The report will provide a comprehensive and up-to-date analysis of the Māori economy, including:

• Expanded Māori business information and enhanced identification of Māori businesses

• An in-depth focus on collectives and comprehensive perspectives of economic outcomes

• A new section on exports providing sectorial breakdowns

• Expanded data sets, including updated census data

The information informs and supports iwi, Māori, business, financial institutions, and Government in decision-making about the future economic development for Māori and Aotearoa.

MBIE and BERL look forward to launching the full report and insights in early 2025.

You can read BERL’s snapshot summary of the report here.

© Scoop Media

