MAS Appoints Medium Rare NZ As New Content Agency

Sido Kitchin and Nicky Dewe (Medium Rare) / Matt Harvey (MAS) (Photo/Supplied)

Medium Rare Content Agency has been appointed as the content agency of record for New Zealand owned insurance and investment company Medical Assurance Society (MAS) after a competitive pitch.

Medium Rare will lead the development of a multi-channel content strategy for MAS and take responsibility for its Member magazine onMAS, along with digital, video and social content production.

MAS is an insurance and investment mutual that’s been enhancing the financial health and wellbeing of its Members since 1921. Originally established by doctors for doctors, MAS now welcomes all New Zealand professionals, including dentists, veterinarians, lawyers and engineers to name just a few.

MAS Chief Distribution and Marketing Manager Matt Harvey says the company is excited to be working with Medium Rare. “We were looking for a true partner who understood our vision to grow our Members’ financial health and wellbeing. We’re excited to be working with Medium Rare, who impressed us with their extensive experience, creativity in developing multi-channel content, and their understanding of our great boutique mutual. We’re looking forward to a long partnership that will really elevate and amplify onMAS to serve and grow our membership.”

Medium Rare’s New Zealand General Manager Sido Kitchin says, “We are thrilled to be working with the remarkable Kiwi mutual MAS. Through the pitch process, it quickly became apparent what a special history MAS has in New Zealand – and we’re honoured to be a part of its future. It’s clear our values are intrinsically aligned, sharing a passion for supporting and celebrating hard working Kiwis doing awesome things across Aotearoa. We’re excited about getting to know Members – old and new – and connecting with them through multi-channel storytelling to improve their financial health and wellbeing.”

Leading the partnership with Kitchin is Content Strategist and Specialist Nicky Dewe, who joined Medium Rare in August from digital agency Alphero. She will be responsible for the onMAS content strategy and editorial direction of the magazine, digital and social content. Kitchin says, “It’s wonderful to be working with Nicky again, and as the Editor for onMAS, she’ll bring a proven gift for storytelling, and a great depth of strategy and publishing experience.”

Medium Rare is a specialist content marketing agency owned by News Corp Australia, with offices in Auckland, Sydney and Melbourne. New Zealand clients include Resene, Bunnings, Z Energy, Auckland Council, Discover Auckland and Auckland Art Gallery. Medium Rare was recently appointed as a content production and social media services provider for the new All-of-Government (AoG) Creative and Media Services contract.

