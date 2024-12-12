Gigamon Named Value Leader In 2024 EMA Radar Report For Network Visibility

SANTA CLARA, Calif. – Dec. 11, 2024 – Gigamon, a leader in deep observability, announced Enterprise Management Associates (EMA), a leading IT and data management analyst research and consulting firm, has named Gigamon as the Value Leader in the 2024 EMA Radar Report for Network Visibility, affirming its position as an essential solution for securing and managing hybrid cloud infrastructure.

Among the 13 vendors reviewed in the report, Gigamon received the highest placement as a Value Leader, based on product strength and deployment, administration, and cost efficiency. Gigamon also received “outstanding” designations in six categories used to evaluate vendors, earning a perfect score of 100 for architecture and integration, underscoring the company’s scalable framework optimized for data collection and performance monitoring, as well as its deep integrations across the cybersecurity ecosystem.

“Gigamon solutions are designed to handle the increasing complexity and bandwidth demands of modern networks, empowering organizations to gain valuable insights and proactively identify potential threats,” said Chris Steffen, vice president of research at EMA. “Building on the company’s core network packet broker (NPB) products, Gigamon now delivers network-derived intelligence and insights to cloud, security, and observability tools via its deep observability pipeline, providing the highest level of network visibility available today to secure and manage hybrid and multi-cloud infrastructure.”

According to the report, modern networks are increasingly complex, and encrypted traffic can obscure visibility. Gaining visibility into network traffic, including lateral East-West and encrypted traffic, enables organizations to proactively detect and respond to threats, significantly enhancing their security posture. Additionally, identifying and resolving performance bottlenecks can significantly improve network efficiency, leading to smoother operations and reduced downtime. Key to attaining network visibility is the network packet broker, used to aggregate, filter, and distribute network traffic to multiple security and monitoring tools.

The Gigamon Deep Observability Pipeline is comprised of a wide range of network packet broker solutions to efficiently deliver network-derived intelligence and insights to cloud, security, and observability tools, helping organizations to eliminate security blind spots, optimize network traffic, and reduce tool costs. This allows organizations to troubleshoot faster, identify hidden threats, eliminate gaps in regulatory compliance, and reduce the cost and complexity of securing and managing their hybrid cloud infrastructure.

“Network visibility is rapidly emerging as the leading cybersecurity priority amid AI-based cybersecurity threats, rising data center tooling costs, and hybrid cloud complexity,” said Shane Buckley, president and CEO at Gigamon. “The ability to gain unobscured visibility across all data-in-motion has become mission-critical in the current threat landscape, and the Gigamon Deep Observability Pipeline uniquely delivers the network-derived intelligence that SecOps, NetOps, and security leaders need to more effectively secure and manage their hybrid cloud infrastructure.”

View the 2024 EMA Radar Report for Network Visibility report here.

About the 2024 EMA Network Visibility Radar Report

The Radar Report scoring methodology addresses various aspects of cybersecurity vendor offerings, including deployment and administration, cost advantage, architecture and integration, functionality value, vendor strength, client market and scalability focus, and more. This Radar Report takes a hybrid approach, combining public user sentiment and analyst analysis with vendor forward-looking vision to develop a comprehensive, 360-degree profile of a vendor and its product strengths in a segment of the industry.

