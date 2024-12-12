Ferry Announcement Welcomed By Retailers

11 December

Retail NZ is pleased that the Government has committed to replacing the Cook Strait ferries, as high quality and reliable Cook Strait infrastructure is vital to ensure that Kiwis have access to the products they need.

Cook Strait ferry connections are essential for the transport of goods throughout New Zealand.

Having a safe, reliable and cost-effective Interislander service with sufficient capacity to meet the needs of all users into the future is a non-negotiable requirement for retailers and their customers.

“We need a reliable State Highway One connection. Retailers throughout Aotearoa New Zealand depend on regular freight movements to get product on their shelves,” Retail NZ Chief Executive Carolyn Young says.

Today’s announcement will give retailers more certainty for their business planning and will bolster confidence in our supply lines, she says.

“Ahead of the new ferries arriving in 2029, retailers will want assurance that the existing fleet will be well maintained and able to offer reliable freight deliveries.”

