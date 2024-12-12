Zanda McDonald Award Reveals New Zealand Finalists For 2025

The Zanda McDonald Award, a prestigious trans-Tasman honour that recognises and nurtures exceptional talent in agriculture, has revealed the final three New Zealand finalists for 2025. Following interviews in Wairarapa on Tuesday, these outstanding young professionals join the three Australian finalists announced last week. Together, they represent the next generation of leaders in the primary sector.

The Zanda McDonald Award offers an unparalleled prize package that includes tailored mentoring educational opportunities, and a platform for future growth. The New Zealand finalists were selected for their leadership, passion, and impactful contributions to the agricultural industry.

Dedicated to inspiring and empowering tomorrow’s leaders, the Award offers exceptional opportunities for personal and professional development, mentorship, and access to world-class education.

The New Zealand finalists for 2025 are:

Hamish Best (34), Sheep and Beef Farmer & Founder of red meat brand Conscious Valley, Wellington

Maegen Blom (24), Operations Manager of family business Mills Bay Mussels, Marlborough

Sarah How (33), Co-founder & General Manager of Landify Ltd, South Canterbury

Award Chair Shane McManaway MNZM expressed his admiration for the exceptional talent from both sides of the Tasman.

“The interview process is always an exciting experience for us as judges. It’s inspiring to see the passion and drive of the next generation of ag leaders. Choosing the finalists from such a competitive pool was a challenging task, but it was a privilege to hear about their remarkable achievements and exciting futures. We’re delighted to welcome them into the fold as part of our Award Alumni.”

The three New Zealand finalists sit alongside Australian finalists, Will Creek (35), General Manager - Properties Livestock for vertically integrated beef and cattle company Stanbroke, Queensland; Jack O’Connor (32), Manager of Oxton Park (family cropping, wool and prime lamb farm), based in Harden, Southern NSW; and Felicity Taylor (29), Area Manager at Rabobank, Moree, Country NSW.

As part of the Zanda McDonald Award Alumni, all six finalists will gain access to ongoing mentoring, networking opportunities, and support. All six finalists will attend the Awards’ annual Impact Summit on the Gold Coast in March 2025. During the summit, one Australian and one New Zealand winner will be named at a celebratory evening with industry leaders and award partners.

The winners will receive an impressive personal development package, including a tailored mentoring trip to both Australia and New Zealand, $10,000 for further education or training, media coaching, and ongoing networking opportunities.

