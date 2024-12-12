Auckland Property Investors Association Welcomes Balanced Tenancy Law Reform

The Auckland Property Investors Association (APIA) welcomes the passage of the Residential Tenancies Amendment Act, which restores the 90-day no-fault termination provision while strengthening protections against retaliatory notice.

"As Labour MP Carmel Sepuloni rightly noted in Parliament, the vast majority of landlords are good landlords. These are the property investors who play a crucial role in providing healthy, safe homes for our communities, and they need to be supported with balanced policies that encourage their continued investment in the rental sector. Today's restoration of the 90-day provision represents exactly this kind of balanced approach, recognising that when good landlords feel secure in their property rights, they are more likely to step up and provide the quality rental housing our communities need," says Sarina Gibbon, General Manager of APIA.

Gibbon emphasises that responsible property investors don't issue termination notices on a whim. "Landlords understand that stable, long-term tenants are crucial to successful property investment. Just as no one purchases car insurance with the intent of having an accident, the restoration of the 90-day provision isn't cause for celebration - rather, it provides landlords with a sense of relief knowing they have this option as a last resort when all other reasonable avenues have been exhausted," says Gibbon.

Landlords should maintain open communication with tenants and provide clear reasoning when ending tenancies. "While the 90-day provision has been restored, we continue to advocate for transparency when giving notice. This helps tenants find closure and maintains professional standards within our industry," Gibbon explains.

The Association also acknowledges the Act's expanded protections against retaliatory notice, including the extended timeframe for tenants to seek exemplary damages from 28 days to 12 months. "These enhanced protections complement the 90-day provision, creating a more balanced legislative framework that serves both landlords and tenants," adds Gibbon.

Noting Minister Chris Bishop's comments during the Committee stage that this bill represents an iterative process, APIA reaffirms its commitment to continued engagement in policy development. "We look forward to supporting the sector at large and maintaining our role as a key stakeholder across both public and private domains," says Gibbon. "Our goal is to help shape sensible policies and laws that reflect our collective sense of fairness and modern sensitivities around the landlord-tenant relationship."

APIA remains committed to promoting professional property management practices that benefit both property investors and their tenants.

