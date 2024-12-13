World’s Most Advanced E-scooter Coming To Christchurch

Ario is excited to share that its advanced three-wheeled e-scooters will be coming to Christchurch from February 2025.

Christchurch City Council has selected Ario to operate in the city for the next five years, meaning all those living in Ōtautahi will have access to the safest, smartest rideshare e-scooters on the market.

Ario General Manager for New Zealand and Australia, Adam Rossetto says Ario is excited to put its advanced e-scooters onto Christchurch streets.

“We’re ecstatic that Christchurch has chosen the safest and best technology the market has available. Not only do we have a more stable three-wheeled design, but Ario is packed with features such as accidental toppling prevention, helmet locks, active suspension and better braking, giving people in Christchurch the option to get around their city safely.”

Mr Rossetto says Ario will be working hard to help address issues the Council has faced since shared micromobility was introduced in 2018, including blocked footpaths, tandem riders, devices in waterways, and dangerous riding behaviour.

“Our four onboard cameras and depth sensors mean we have the ability to sense the closeness of pedestrians and regulate a rider's speed. We can detect tandem-riders, non compliant parking and enable sentry mode to deter theft and vandalism.”

Mr Rosetto says micromobility design has remained static for too long and Ario looks forward to sharing its technology with Christchurch.

“New Zealanders deserve the best that micromobility has to offer so we can’t wait to see the people of Christchurch start using our Ario e-scooters and setting the standard for micromobility in Aotearoa.”

Stay tuned for more information in the New Year and check out our website for more about Ario: www.ario.com.

