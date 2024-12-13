TruckSafe New Zealand Set To Transform Transport Sector

The New Zealand Trucking Association (NTA) is thrilled to announce the upcoming launch of TruckSafe New Zealand, a full Safety Management Accreditation System that is set to elevate safety, well-being, and operational standards across the transport and logistics sector. This industry-led initiative offers a tailored approach to fostering a culture of compliance, safety, and professionalism on New Zealand roads.

TruckSafe New Zealand delivers a comprehensive framework designed to meet and exceed the demands of New Zealand’s regulatory landscape, including meeting obligations under the Health and Safety at Work Act 2015.

Over many years, the NTA has built a strong collaborative relationship with the Australian Trucking Association (ATA). TruckSafe Australia is a not-for-profit subsidiary of the ATA, has been operating for over 27 years, and the evidence proves its effectiveness. With the support of TruckSafe Australia and the ATA, the NTA has taken the successful Australian system and tailored it to meet New Zealand's regulatory and legislative demands.

“This initiative is more than just compliance—it’s about embedding safety at every level of operation,” says David Boyce, CEO of the NTA. “As public and regulatory expectations evolve, TruckSafe New Zealand will help companies stay ahead while promoting a culture of excellence.”

TruckSafe New Zealand has been developed with input from industry experts and stakeholders, ensuring it meets the needs of operators and regulators alike. A structured self-assessment process supports companies on their journey to accreditation, with expert guidance available throughout.

With its launch imminent, the NTA invites transport companies to prepare for this transformative opportunity. Register at www.trucksafe.net.nz so that you can receive updates and notifications when the system is live.

“TruckSafe New Zealand represents a bold step forward for the industry,” concludes David Boyce. “Together, we can build a safer, more resilient future for all.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

