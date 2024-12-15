Group Travel Made Easy With Van Hire In Blenheim

Blenheim, New Zealand – December, 2024 – NZ Rent A Car is making group travel a breeze with its van rental in Blenheim services. Ideal for families, sports teams, or business trips, the spacious vans provide comfort and convenience.

“Blenheim is the heart of Marlborough’s wine country, and our vans make it easy for groups to explore together,” said a spokesperson from the company.

With flexible rental options, travellers can enjoy all of the fantastic tourism destinations near Blenheim. Some of the great options available include cafes, restaurants, wineries, bars and artisan food stores.

Contact New Zealand Rent A Car to book your rental vehicle today.

