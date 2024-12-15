Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Explore The South Island With Convenient Car Hire From Dunedin Airport

Sunday, 15 December 2024, 3:38 pm
Press Release: NZ Rent A Car

Dunedin, New Zealand – December, 2024 – NZ Rent A Car’s Dunedin branch is making it simple for travellers to explore the cultural and natural treasures of the South Island. With easy car hire at Dunedin Airport, visitors can quickly access popular destinations like the Otago Peninsula, Larnach Castle, and the iconic Dunedin Railway Station.

With a variety of vehicles available, NZ Rent A Car offers options for all travellers, from couples exploring the region’s rich history to families venturing into the great outdoors. Flexible pick-up and return options make it a hassle-free choice for travellers eager to begin their adventures.

“Dunedin is a gateway to some of New Zealand’s most breathtaking landscapes, and we’re here to make exploring them as easy as possible,” said a spokesperson from the company.

Reserve your rental car now for the busy summer season.

