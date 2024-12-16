ANZIIF Reflect On 140 Years Of Growth And Achievement

The Australian and New Zealand Institute of Insurance and Finance (ANZIIF) is proud to celebrate 140 years of operation in 2024.

As the year draws to a close, we reflect upon ANZIIF’s history, and the successes achieved by the insurance industry. We are proud to have contributed to the industry’s wellbeing as it has grown and shifted over the past fourteen decades.

Since our founding, ANZIIF has remained steadfast in its purpose - to unite and uplift the insurance industry. We are constantly striving to deliver forward-thinking initiatives that enhance professionalism and advance the industry within an ever-evolving landscape.

This year, we were proud to release trilogy of short courses; Empathetic Claims Management, Creating Good Outcomes for Customers Experiencing Vulnerabilities, and Getting It Right (available 16 December) focused on providing insurance professionals with the skills to deliver lasting, positive outcomes to customers.

We were also pleased to have launched the weekly webinar series, Thursday Thought-Leaders, delivering expert-led insurance insights to professionals around the world, as well as the Integrated Risk Management Program, which was delivered in New Zealand and Vietnam.

In honour of this milestone, ANZIIF has released a special 140-year edition of the Journal, reflecting on the changes, challenges and advancements the industry has made, as well as

ANZIIF’s accomplishments throughout the decades. A link to the Journal e-magazine can be found here.

ANZIIF cannot innovate and deliver high quality education and professional development without our members, Corporate Supporters, and Sponsors. Your ongoing support and dedication drive us to continue striving for excellence and innovation.

We also extend our gratitude to our Board Members, Faculty Advisory Board Members, Event Committee Members and staff. Your hard work and passion lie at the heart of everything we have achieved.

As we celebrate 140 years of history, we remain focused on the future. ANZIIF remains committed to delivering initiatives that uphold the highest standards of professionalism and advance the insurance industry for generations to come.

“ANZIIF has a proud history of delivering quality education and professional development to insurance professionals. We will continue to innovate and ensure we are providing insurance professionals with the tools to stay abreast of legislative, regulative and consumer expectations,” says ANZIIF CEO, Katrina Shanks.

