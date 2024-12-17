Four Steps To Intentional Dreaming For SMEs These Holidays

The holiday season is traditionally a time for Kiwi small business owners (SMEs) to recharge, plan, and envision new possibilities, but turning these reflections into tangible outcomes is where dreaming with intention using the āwhina process can make all the difference.

Gaelene Adams Love, founder of Team Fusion International, says the āwhina process (which means help, assist, support, or benefit) is a practical framework for SME owners to dream with intention and align their aspirations with action.

“The āwhina process is more than just planning—it’s about creating clarity and momentum.”

Here are the four steps of the āwhina process to help you dream with intention this holiday season.

1. Acknowledge what went well

“We don’t take enough time to celebrate what went well,” says Adams Love.

The āwhina process begins with gratitude. Recognising achievements, whether big or small, sets a foundation of positivity for future planning. Write down successes from the past year—both in business and personal life.

Did a new marketing strategy perform better than expected? Did a team member exceed expectations? Documenting these moments creates a roadmap of effective actions to replicate in the future.

2. Reflect on lessons from challenges

Adams Love emphasises the importance of asking, ‘What hasn’t gone well, and what did I learn?’

This step in the process focuses on transforming challenges into opportunities for growth. Whether it’s a failed product launch or a strained system, analysing these moments without judgment allows you to extract valuable lessons.

“This reflective step also activates the brain's reticular activating system, helping you identify solutions you might not have previously seen,” she says.

3. Plan intentional changes

With clarity on what worked and what didn’t, the next step in the process is to ask, “What am I going to do differently?”

This is where intentional dreaming becomes actionable. For example, if customer service has been a pain point, could a new system or outsourcing improve outcomes?

Adams Love warns against the common mistake of simply adding more work or staff without addressing underlying inefficiencies. Instead, consider thoughtful adjustments that align with your broader goals.

4. Dream big

Dreaming over the holidays allows us to think big without immediate constraints.

“They say we overestimate what we can achieve in a year, and underestimate what we can achieve in ten. Take time to overestimate what you can achieve in ten years, but be realistic about what’s possible in one,” says Adams Love.

This step is both inspirational and practical, creating momentum for long-term vision while ensuring tangible, measurable goals for the short term, such as quarterly KPIs.

Applying the āwhina process to business and life

One of the strengths of the process is its versatility.

Adams Love recommends applying these steps to both business and personal life to create balance and alignment. Writing down insights, she says, enhances emotional and rational processing, lighting up new areas of thought and ensuring clarity in decision-making.

Dreaming with intention using the āwhina process allows SME owners to turn the holiday break into a springboard for growth. “Plans won’t be executed perfectly,” says Adams Love, “but identifying what can be done differently is a powerful step forward.”

ABOUT

Team Fusion, under the leadership of Gaelene Adams Love, specialises in providing coaching and business advisory services to couples running small to medium enterprises (SMEs) in New Zealand.

With a unique niche in resolving the challenges faced by couples in business together, Team Fusion offers a holistic approach to business, relationship and life, ensuring that healthy relationships are the foundation of a healthy business. Their services are backed by proven support, expertise, experience, and tools, making them a unique service provider in the business industry.

Gaelene Adams Love, as the Managing Director and a Business Relationship Coach, brings her extensive experience and passion for empowering couples to succeed both in business and in their personal lives. Team Fusion's commitment to their clients is encapsulated in their motto: "Better Business Together."

