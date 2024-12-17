Watercare’s $13.2 Million Solution To Lift Long-term No-swim Warning At Judges Bay

Watercare continues to make great progress on its Judges Bay wastewater upgrades, with excavation works for a new pump station complete and the installation of a new rising main underway.

A new rising main is being installed / Supplied

The $13.2 million project is the permanent solution to a broken wastewater pipe deep below the Parnell Rose Gardens that was discovered after the 2023 summer storms.

The permanent solution consists of a small prepackaged submersible wastewater pump station, a rising main, and a gravity sewer.

The new infrastructure replaces the overland bypass pumping set-up that has been in place since March 2023, when the broken pipe was discovered during a CCTV inspection.

The break is believed to have been caused by extreme flooding during last year’s summer storms.

Watercare head of wastewater planning Andrew Deutschle says the permanent solution will reduce maintenance difficulties and increase the resilience of the local wastewater network.

“We did consider the possibility of installing a new gravity sewer main beneath the rose garden.

“However, it was not feasible as our crews would have needed to install the pipeline 28 metres underneath the rose garden – making future access to the pipeline difficult.

Deutschle says once the project is finished the long-term black pin on Safeswim website - advising against swimming at Judges Bay - will be lifted as wet weather overflows will be greatly reduced.

Overflows will be greatly reduced / Supplied

“This is because even with the temporary bypass in place, Judges Bay is susceptible to overflows, so the black pin will remain in place until our new infrastructure is operational.

“This project not only addresses the damage caused during last year’s floods, but it also adds capacity to the local network and means we’ll have fewer wet weather overflows than we had even before the floods.”

Watercare project manager Frank Lin says the project is expected to be completed and in service next winter.

Watercare project manager Frank Lin / Supplied

“Activities on the project are progressing nicely. We have almost finished digging the grounds for the pump station, which is expected to arrive in late January.

“When the pump station arrives, it will be installed into an excavated 8.5 metre deep pit and will be connected into the existing network and the rising main we are installing.

“Once the pump station is brought into service, it will be able to pump 30 litres per second which will help to reduce the likelihood of wastewater overflows at Judges Bay in wet weather.”

Lin says construction partner Pipeline & Civil is working at pace to get most of the rising main installed before Christmas.

“Over the Christmas and New Year break, traffic management and parking restrictions will remain in place down Judges Bay Rd to keep people safe and allow easy vehicle and pedestrian access for people to enjoy the Parnell Baths over the summer.

Waitematā Local Board chairperson Genevieve Sage is impressed with Watercare's permanent solution for Judges Bay.

“This permanent solution will help to increase the resilience of our wastewater network, further protect our local waterways, and lift the black pin Safeswim status that’s been in place at Judges Bay.

“Watercare has created a bespoke solution that caters to the community's current and future needs.

“We thank the community for their patience as Watercare works at pace to get the job done.”

