$20m Upgrade For Wellington Airport’s Retail And Hospitality Sites

Tuesday, 17 December 2024, 1:35 pm
Press Release: Wellington Airport Limited

Render of new multi-level bar area. (Photo/Supplied)

Wellington Airport has pushed the go button on a $20m upgrade of retail and hospitality sites next year, including a new multi-level bar and duty-free provider.

A new two-story bar and café will be built in the centre of the terminal above the current Blue Lady outlet, offering expansive views across the runway and Lyall Bay. This is expected to be open in the second half of 2025.

The airport will also have a new duty-free operator next year after signing a contract with international provider LagardereAWPL following a competitive tender process.

In addition to duty-free departures and arrivals, the extended partnership will also see a transformation of the retailer’s existing RELAY site in the main terminal as well as new technology, gifting, eyewear and beauty concept stores.

The developments will have a combined floor area of 900 square metres and add an additional 130 seats to the dining precinct.

Wellington Airport chief executive Matt Clarke says this will deliver exciting new experiences for shoppers and travellers.

“This will make Wellington Airport an even better place to eat, drink, shop and explore. You can expect to see a fresh look and range of products rolled out from early next year.

“The new café and bar will have fantastic views across the airport and be a destination in its own right.

“When it came to choosing a new duty-free provider, we were impressed with the bold vision of LagardereAWPL for the new shops and a strong local focus which matches our ethos.”

Costa Kouros, LagardereAWPL CEO, says: “We are thrilled to be extending our partnership with Wellington Airport. A partnership that was first formed almost 15 years ago. I thank Matt Clarke, Richard Dalby, Astra Davidson-Powell and the Board of Wellington Airport for their trust and belief.

“Through our extensive experience in delivering world-class Duty-Free and Specialty Retail operations with a true sense of place, we look forward to exceeding the expectations of visitors and locals travelling through New Zealand’s capital city.

“The new stores will showcase some of our exciting concepts that we feel are most relevant to this wonderful airport. On display will be our commitment to sustainability, supporting our people and creating magical moments for everyone, everyday.”

The duty-free outlets are expected to transition in early 2025 with the remaining sites to follow throughout the rest of the year.

Wellington Airport

www.wellingtonairport.co.nz/

Wild at Heart

Wellington Airport provides a world class airport for visitors, the Wellington region and New Zealand. It's international terminal, The Rock, is ranked 4th best in the World. Being very close to the CBD saves 5.4 million travellers plenty of time and makes Wellington a more attractive place to visit. The Airport won the Wellington Gold Awards for Safety and is a major supporter of local events, attractions and community groups.

