Sprig + Fern Marsden Officially Opens

Graham Vercoe, franchise owner of GJ Gardner, Amy Hardcastle, Drew Fahey, Vincent Kilmore and Ingrid Garriock, owners of Sprig + Fern Marsden, and Tracy and Ken Banner, owners of Sprig + Fern Brewing Co. (Photo/Supplied)

Sprig + Fern Brewing Co. is delighted to announce that the new Sprig + Fern Tavern in Marsden Valley, Nelson is now officially open.

The Tavern is the sixteenth operating under the Sprig + Fern brand, and the tenth for the Nelson Tasman region. Offering the same, authentic experience that fans of Sprig + Fern Taverns have come to love, Sprig + Fern Marsden features a mixture of open spaces and cosy nooks indoors, free from gaming machines, pool tables and TV screens, alongside an expansive, sunny outdoor area. The newly-built venue, set against the picturesque backdrop of the Marsden Valley and Barnicoat Range, promises to serve as a hub the growing community, neighbouring valleys and those who frequent the trails and recreation reserves in the area.

Tracy Banner, Brand Owner and Master Brewer at Sprig + Fern Brewing Co., says: “We know there has been a lot of anticipation for this Tavern and we’re so pleased to have somewhere for those in the community to call their local. We have enjoyed working closely with Graham and his team at GJ Gardner as well as Drew and Vince over the last year to bring this vision to life.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

“We’d like to congratulate Drew, Amy, Vince and Ingrid on their new business venture. The building, the interior, and the surrounds are all truly stunning and we wish them all the best for a busy summer ahead.”

The Tavern features nineteen taps pouring Sprig + Fern’s core range of beverages, as well as rotating limited release brews. These sit alongside a curated wine and food menu, plus coffee, tea and soft drinks.

Photo/Supplied

Sprig + Fern Marsden is located at 2 Homestead Avenue, in the Marsden Valley area of Stoke, Nelson. More information, including opening hours, can be found at sprigandfern.co.nz/marsden.

© Scoop Media

