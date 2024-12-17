Can I Wear Jandals While Driving? Insurance Tips For A Smooth Summer Holiday

Drawing from its experience investigating insurance claims declined due to common holidaymaker mistakes, the Insurance & Financial Services Ombudsman Scheme has some tips to help Kiwis keep their summer adventures stress-free and fully insured.

Insurance & Financial Services Ombudsman, Karen Stevens, says that while insurance might be the last thing you’re thinking of in the lead-up to the silly season, it’s important to think about your obligations to ensure you’re covered.

“As summer approaches, many Kiwis are gearing up for trips to explore the country and visit family. It’s a good time to check that both your vehicle and your insurance policy are in order, before you head off,” she says.

There’s one common Kiwi misconception that she wants to clear up though.

“Many people think that wearing jandals while driving will invalidate any insurance claim. But that’s not necessarily the case – insurers will decline your claim if you’ve been driving recklessly, but not just because you’re wearing jandals,” she says.

“There are, however, other tips we can categorically say will save you insurance pain.”

Here are the IFSO Scheme’s top tips for the summer holidays:

1. Ensure your car is roadworthy

Before setting off, check your vehicle’s roadworthiness. Even if you have a current warrant of fitness, issues like low tyre tread could invalidate your car insurance in the event of an accident. Give your car a thorough once-over or visit your mechanic for a pre-trip check.

2. Protect your belongings

Summer adventures often involve leaving your belongings in your car while enjoying a walk, or on the beach while swimming. Insurers can decline claims for theft if it’s determined you didn’t take reasonable steps to protect your belongings. “If your car is full of Christmas presents or other valuables, ensure they are hidden from view. Either don’t take valuables to the beach, or ask someone to look after your things while you’re swimming,” says Stevens.

3. Follow licence conditions

Always comply with licence conditions to avoid financial and legal headaches. “Think twice before letting someone on their restricted licence drive their friends, unsupervised, on a quick trip to get fish and chips – if an accident occurs it’s unlikely insurance will cover it,” Stevens says.

4. Check your insurance policy details

Before your trip, review your insurance policy to understand what’s covered. Theft of belongings from vehicles or campgrounds might not be included in all contents insurance policies, especially for items left in campervans. Knowing the specifics of your coverage can save you from unpleasant surprises.

5. Notify your insurer if away for extended periods

If you’ll be away from home for more than 60 days, let your insurer know. Extended absences can impact your coverage.

4. Lock your valuables away, including if people are staying in your house

Take care if you have people staying, renting your home on Airbnb, or house-sitting for you, as insurers don’t usually cover “theft by people lawfully in your house”.

Stevens says her office often sees cases where consumers are caught out by these things, causing a lot of disappointment and financial stress.

“By following these tips and knowing your insurance obligations, you can enjoy your holiday with greater peace of mind,” says Stevens.

The IFSO Scheme resolves complaints about insurance and financial services, and its service is free for consumers. People can make a complaint to the IFSO Scheme at www.ifso.nz or by calling 0800 888 202.

© Scoop Media

