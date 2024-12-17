Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Taranaki Farmers Market To Host Six-week Farmers Market Pop-Up At Tasman Prospect Park

Tuesday, 17 December 2024, 8:14 pm
Press Release: Taranaki Farmers Market

For the first six Sundays of 2025 the Taranaki Farmers Market will be hosting an expanded Farmers Market at Tasman Prospect Park on Ngāmotu New Plymouth's beautiful coastal walkway showcasing a range of delicious, fresh, seasonal produce from around Taranaki.

Held every week at Huatoki Plaza in the CBD, every Sunday morning from 9am to midday (rain or shine) the award-winning farmers market has seen recently seen unprecedented growth and the move to a larger, summer venue at Tasman Prospect will allow the market to accommodate even more local food producers, food trucks and more over the busy summer season.

Carl Freeman, Chairperson of the Farmers Market Taranaki Trust says, "Over the past 18 months we've seen significant growth in the numbers of stallholders and customers at the market and it was amazing to see this recognised when we won Farmers Market of the Year at the OrganicNZ awards earlier in the year.”

“We're overjoyed that we can provide a platform for small producers to create and grow their based businesses and for consumers to buy direct, supporting growers, eating local and seasonally and to learn where their food comes from."

The summer pop-up has been made possible by funding and support from Te Puna Umanga Venture Taranaki and Toi Foundation.

"We’re proud to provide support to the Farmers Market and thrilled to see in recent years its continued growth including the launch of the new Summer Pop-up." says Stacey Hitchcock, Deputy CE and GM Investment, Te Puna Umanga Venture Taranaki. "A thriving market is a key part of any successful food ecosystem, and we hope that the pop-up will further boost the profile of the market and support our local food and beverage entrepreneurs enabling them to get in front of more customers and test their products during the busy summer period."

The summer pop-up is held every Sunday from 5 January to 9 February (inclusive) at Tasman Prospect Park from 9am to midday. There is parking available on St Aubyn St and at the Wind Wand Carpark. The Taranaki Farmers Market will be providing a complementary bicycle concierge service. In the event of significant rain, the market will be held undercover at Huatoki Plaza.

http://farmersmarkettaranaki.org.nz/

