Summerset Recognised As Ethical And Sustainable Business Leader

Summerset Group Holdings is proud to be one of just three New Zealand companies to be recognised in the 25th Ethical and Sustainable Business Awards from Money Matters and Catalyst Leadership.

The 2024 awards honour eight companies (three from New Zealand) and recognise companies for their ethical and sustainable practices in wealth and wellbeing creation.

The awards founder Dr Rodger Spiller said the judging panel wanted to recognise businesses who demonstrate phenomenal transformation, showing how businesses can make good money and a positive difference.

“Congratulations and thank you to our winners for proving how ethical money matters for a sustainable future,” says Dr Spiller.

Summerset CEO Scott Scoullar said the company was honoured to be recognised.

“Sustainability is at the heart of every part of our business, whether it is the design and construction of new villages, managing our energy consumption and fossil fuel usage at existing villages, or reducing waste across our construction sites, villages and offices.

“We strongly believe we can provide excellent retirement homes that provide exceptional care and champion inclusive and supportive workplace practices while at the same time limiting our environmental impact.”

Dr Spiller said leading fund managers nominated businesses for the Ethical and Sustainable Business Awards.

“Summerset is an exemplary leader in the retirement village sector. Their commitment to sustainability and ethical business practices is validated by multiple awards and recognitions, including their recent accolade from the Australian Financial Review's Sustainability Leaders List.

“Summerset not only provides exceptional care but also champions inclusive and supportive workplace practices, significantly contributing to the social fabric of the communities they serve.”

Other winners were Fisher & Paykel Healthcare, Infratil, Infineon Technologies, Edwards Lifesciences, ANDRITZ, Shimadzu and Voltronic Power.

“These winning businesses don't just drive industry innovation; they redefine the parameters of what it means to be a leading ethical and sustainable business in today’s global economy. Congratulations to all our awardees. Your efforts inspire a brighter, more sustainable future,” says Dr Spiller.

About Summerset

Summerset is one of the leading operators and developers of retirement villages in New Zealand, with 39 villages completed or in development nationwide

In addition, Summerset has eight proposed sites at Belmont (Auckland), Rotorua (Bay of Plenty), Napier (Hawke’s Bay), Palmerston North (Manawatu), Masterton (Wairarapa), Paraparaumu (Kāpiti Coast), Rolleston (Christchurch), Mosgiel (Dunedin)

Summerset also has two villages in development (Cranbourne North and Chirnside Park) and five other properties in Victoria, Australia (Craigieburn, Drysdale, Mernda, Oakleigh South and Torquay)

Summerset provides a range of living options and care services to more than 8,400 residents

