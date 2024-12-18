From The North Pole And Beyond, Kiwi Christmas Presents Delivered From 149 Countries Around The World

Auckland, New Zealand, 18 December 2024: Spending stretched far beyond New Zealand’s borders this silly season, with Kiwis making online transactions in 149 countries.

Wise, the global technology company building the best way to move and manage money around the world, has today released eCommerce spending data from Kiwis who used its multi-currency debit card between 15 November and 15 December 2024 - capturing spending from Black Friday, Cyber Monday and the sales before Christmas, as Kiwis rushed to shop the best deals at the best prices from around the globe.

The data shows Kiwis are spending money across borders, from Kyrgyzstan and Belize to Paraguay and Seychelles.

The top locations for international transactions made by Kiwis were:

United Kingdom Average transaction amount: NZD $111.30 United States Average transaction amount: NZD $134.20 Australia Average transaction amount: NZD $104.90 Netherlands Average transaction amount: NZD $140.30 Ireland Average transaction amount: NZD $159.70

While the top locations for international spending have remained the same for the corresponding period in 2023, average transaction amounts increased across all five regions to varying degrees. In the United States, the average transaction amount jumped 38% in 2024 while in Australia the average increase was just 4%.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

The total number of countries Kiwis made purchases increased by 2.8%, up from 145 countries to 149 this year.

Tristan Dakin, Country Manager at Wise, says this increase in international spending is not surprising given rising costs of doing business coupled with an extended Black Friday sales period this year.

“This year’s Black Friday sales started earlier in November and extended further into December, which no doubt came as welcome relief to the many Kiwi families who’re still feeling the pinch of the cost of living crisis in the lead up to Christmas.

“It shows that during challenging economic times, Kiwis are looking far and wide to find the best bargains to make their money go the extra mile. Borders are no real barrier, especially for those who know how to avoid expensive bank fees on international transactions.”

In addition to upfront transaction fees, it is common practice for traditional banks to charge users a currency exchange transfer fee and an exchange rate mark-up too. These fees, known as foreign and/or international transaction fees, can range from 2-5% of the total transaction amount.

“Far too many Kiwis are getting caught out by these hidden and often unfair international transaction fees when making purchases online.

“The good news is that 6% of Kiwis are now using Wise, and more and more Kiwis are wising up to smarter spending when it comes to international purchases.

“Whether you’re shopping for two, three or 10 people this Christmas, avoiding unnecessary fees when shopping online can make for a much merrier (and cheaper) festive season," says Dakin.

About Wise

Wise is a global technology company, building the best way to move and manage the world's money.

With Wise Account and Wise Business, people and businesses can hold 40 currencies, move money between countries and spend money abroad. Large companies and banks use Wise technology too; an entirely new network for the world's money. One of the world’s fastest growing, profitable tech companies, Wise launched in 2011 and is listed on the London Stock Exchange under the ticker, WISE.

In fiscal year 2024, Wise supported around 12.8 million people and businesses, processing approximately £118.5 billion in cross-border transactions, and saving customers over £1.8 billion.

© Scoop Media

