Kick For The Seagulls Cohort Celebrate Success And New Life Path

L-R: Mayor Grant Smith (PNCC), Ian Drew (UCOL) , Constable Connor Sparkes (NZ Police),

Kaylee Foot, Leanah Wilson, Rico Huiateroa-Johnson, Donovan Lewis (Y-Central), Richard Lloyd

(Y-Central), Shekinah Te Kira, Natasha Guildford (Y-Central), Manaia Edwards, JJ Beamsley-Varu, Tetua Falwasser, Quejay Hoare (Praxis ākonga), Navaar Barlow, Duncan Cameron (UCOL),

Sir Graham Lowe, and Danny Reilly (UCOL).(Photo/Supplied)

UCOL and partner organisations have celebrated a cohort of rangatahi at an informal graduation ceremony after they completed the 17-week long Kick for the Seagulls programme, where they achieved Level 2 numeracy and literacy credits taught through the language of sport.

Earlier in the year UCOL partnered with Palmerston North City Council, Y-Central, Sport Manawatū and Police to deliver the Kick for the Seagulls programme, created by Sir Graham Lowe, for the first time outside of Aotearoa prisons.

The rangatahi chosen for this programme are supported by Oranga Tamariki and have all made incredible personal progress over the last 17 weeks, as well as academic progress.

Sir Lowe was undoubtedly proud of the group’s success saying, “It was just wonderful to watch the excitement and pride in the eyes of each Kick for the Seagulls cohort member, and that pride also beamed from the whānau who were in attendance. In fact everyone at the graduation was beaming with pride.”

UCOL Executive Dean Engineering and Applied Technologies, Danny Reilly, says every member to graduate the programme now has a pathway for their life, which wasn’t on their radar before the programme.

“Three have enrolled into our hair or beauty programmes, one has enrolled into Information Communication Technology (ICT), two have enrolled into automotive programmes, one into construction, and one has gone into employment, which is just a fantastic result.”

“To have a pass rate of 83 percent, for a programme like this is very much unheard of. We began with 10, eight completed and were fully successful, one was able to gain 15 credits and was fully present throughout the duration of the programme and one was relocated partway through,” explains Mr Reilly.

“In part thanks to their success, I’m thrilled to announce we will run the programme in partnership again in 2025 to continue to help rangatahi turn their lives around, and therefore also help to improve outcomes for our community. I especially look forward to re-welcoming our one student who was relocated during this semester in re-joining us next year.”

Duncan Cameron, UCOL Kick for the Seagulls Lecturer, says the difference in the group’s self-confidence was incredible.

“In the first few weeks, things like eye contact and shaking hands, it wasn’t natural for them. You could tell they didn’t want to be there, but by weeks five and six, they warmed up and began initiating those things. Now, I’m just beaming with pride. Many of us can’t even imagine the challenges this group have faced throughout their lives so to see that self-confidence shine through and have them set goals to create a pathway for a successful life has been fantastic.”

Constable Connor Sparkes, Youth Engagement Team of the New Zealand Police echoes these sentiments saying, “To watch them get up and collect their awards was awesome. I’m so proud of the work they’ve put in and the dedication to turning up and just doing the work. It was absolutely heart-warming seeing them being proud of themselves and what they’ve accomplished.”

