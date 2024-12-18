Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Retailers Disappointed At Continued Ban On Easter Trading

Wednesday, 18 December 2024, 5:20 pm
Press Release: Retail NZ

Retail NZ is disappointed that efforts to lift restrictions on Easter trading have once again failed to proceed.

The Member’s Bill to review Easter trading, lodged by ACT MP Cameron Luxton, was voted down in Parliament today. The Bill provided for shops to open and hospitality venues to serve alcohol on Good Friday and Easter Sunday throughout New Zealand.

“Restrictions on Easter trading are increasingly outdated and are no longer fit for purpose to meet the needs of consumers or retailers,” Retail NZ Chief Executive Carolyn Young says.

“Consumers can shop online without restrictions on any day of the year at any time. The restrictions the Shop Trading Hours Act places on bricks-and-mortar stores are confusing and inconsistent.”

Restrictions on shop trading hours do not apply to e-commerce retailers, nor to any other type of business.

Local councils have the ability to provide exemptions, which means that the restrictions are not consistent across the country, creating confusion for consumers.

Ms Young noted that Media Minister Paul Goldsmith recently introduced legislation to repeal all advertising restrictions for broadcasters on Sundays and public holidays. Retailers are seeking the same freedoms, she says.

Find out more details about Retail NZ’s position on Shop Trading Hours.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Using Scoop for work?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop. Join today with plans starting from less than $3 per week, plus gain access to exclusive Pro features.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from Retail NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 