Retailers Disappointed At Continued Ban On Easter Trading

Retail NZ is disappointed that efforts to lift restrictions on Easter trading have once again failed to proceed.

The Member’s Bill to review Easter trading, lodged by ACT MP Cameron Luxton, was voted down in Parliament today. The Bill provided for shops to open and hospitality venues to serve alcohol on Good Friday and Easter Sunday throughout New Zealand.

“Restrictions on Easter trading are increasingly outdated and are no longer fit for purpose to meet the needs of consumers or retailers,” Retail NZ Chief Executive Carolyn Young says.

“Consumers can shop online without restrictions on any day of the year at any time. The restrictions the Shop Trading Hours Act places on bricks-and-mortar stores are confusing and inconsistent.”

Restrictions on shop trading hours do not apply to e-commerce retailers, nor to any other type of business.

Local councils have the ability to provide exemptions, which means that the restrictions are not consistent across the country, creating confusion for consumers.

Ms Young noted that Media Minister Paul Goldsmith recently introduced legislation to repeal all advertising restrictions for broadcasters on Sundays and public holidays. Retailers are seeking the same freedoms, she says.

Find out more details about Retail NZ’s position on Shop Trading Hours.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

