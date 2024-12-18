Hospitality NZ Calls For Easter Trading Reform

Hospitality New Zealand (Hospitality NZ) is calling for Members of Parliament to send Cameron Luxton’s member’s bill proposing to remove trading restrictions over Easter weekend to Select Committee.

The Repeal of Good Friday and Easter Sunday as Restricted Trading Days (Shop Trading and Sale of Alcohol) Amendment Bill is expected to have its first reading in the House today.

Hospitality NZ believes the Easter Trading rules as they stand are not fit for purpose. The Easter Holiday weekend comprises of four days of trade, each with a completely different set of rules as to how hospitality (and retail) can trade. Furthermore, some regions have different rules leading to a patchwork of Easter Trading restrictions across the motu.

Hospitality NZ Chief Executive Steve Armitage says, “These restrictions are a bone of contention for operators and customers alike every Easter weekend.

“The rules are confusing, illogical and require a significant amount of education for both operators and patrons.

“Easter Trading reform is important for hospitality as it provides choice for operators, and allows them to decide whether or not to operate over the holiday weekend. Removing these operational restrictions enables them to maximise trade if they wish to do so, and clarifies a dated and confusing piece of legislation.

“We also see these amendments as strengthening worker rights across Easter weekend, as existing protections for workers to refuse to work on Easter Sunday will be expanded to Good Friday. For those who wish to work over this weekend, it means they will be able to.

“We encourage party leaders to enable their MPs to exercise their conscience vote and are encouraging MPs to send this Bill to Select Committee, to allow the public to debate the merits of Easter trading reform.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

