Empowering The Community Through Financial Support

Bay Financial Mentors – Tau Awhi Noa has been a trusted source of financial guidance and education in Tauranga for over 52 years. Initiated to support families experiencing financial hardship in their community, Bay Financial Mentors provide financial mentoring, advocacy, and education so everyone has sustainable financial well-being for themselves and future generations.

Each year, the organisation delivers more than 5,000 mentoring sessions, providing critical support to individuals and families navigating financial challenges at 12 locations throughout the region.

"We are committed to ensuring no one in our community feels alone in their financial struggles," says Shirley McCombe, General Manager of Bay Financial Mentors. "Our goal is to empower individuals to regain control of their finances and build a sustainable future through free, confidential, and non-judgemental help."

The key service areas for those seeking support are split into four areas: one-on-one mentoring, community education, Total Money Management, and Kahukura services; support for those who are homeless or potentially homeless.

In addition to these services, Bay Financial Mentors also plays a pivotal role in the recently established initiative, Super Support. A program that helps seniors navigate financial complexities, promoting confidence and security in managing their resources. Bay Financial Mentors involvement is to assist these older adults with tailored financial advice and advocacy.

As financial pressures continue to grow with the cost-of-living crisis, the demand for Bay Financial Mentors' services has surged amid significant reductions in government funding for their services. The organisation remains committed to working closely with other community groups to expand their reach and connect with those in need, despite the financial challenges.

Financial well-being underpins every element of our lives, and financial hardship is directly linked to domestic violence, poor mental health, and suicide, amongst other negative measures of the community’s health says Shirley.

“Financial mentoring changes lives and is about more than just money. It’s about creating pathways to stability, dignity, and empowerment.”

The reduction in government funding has created a substantial gap that Bay Financial Mentors must fill to maintain their vital services. Their Total Money Management program, which provides hands-on support for vulnerable clients has lost all government funding. Without this program, many of their clients would struggle to manage their lives, keep their homes, or even feed themselves.

TECT recently granted $30,000 towards Bay Financial Mentors, enabling them to continue serving those in need. TECT Trustee, Rachael Gemming says Bay Financial Mentors’ work transforms lives, offering not just financial tools but hope and the opportunity for a better future.

“One of TECT’s roles is to empower organisations like Bay Financial Mentors to sustain their services when the community needs them most,” says Rachael, “This funding is ensuring people have access to critical support that can truly transform their lives.”

Amid the funding shortfall they’re experiencing, Bay Financial Mentors has a clear vision for the future. To strengthen their community education initiatives and further their collaboration with local organisations, expand their outreach, and seek innovative solutions to funding challenges. They strive to continue increasing their work in the prevention space and be more proactive than reactive to the needs of the community and create a brighter financial future for all.

For more information, visit https://tgabudget.org.nz/ or call 07 578 0969 for support.

