Christmas Connections: Reuniting Loved Ones This Holiday Season

1.8 million travellers expected though the terminals over peak period (1 million international and 800,000 domestic)

40% of arrivals into New Zealand are visiting friends and family

26,000 tonnes of goods coming in and out of the country via Auckland Airport across the Christmas and New Year period – salmon, snapper, lamb, cherries and honey

Auckland Airport shares its top travel tips for the summer holidays

Thousands of loved ones will be reunited this holiday season as Auckland Airport prepares for the 1.8 million travellers expected to move through its terminals over the peak period, from 9 December and lasting up until 12 January.

Of this, 1 million travellers are international with nearly half (40%) set to be visiting friends and family; plus 800,000 domestic travellers.

Auckland Airport Chief Operations Officer Chloe Surridge said that's a whole lot of hugs in the terminals.

“It’s an exciting time at the airport as we head into the busy travel season. The best part about this time of year is helping to re-connect families. We’re proud of the important role we get to play here,” she said.

Auckland Airport is a key connection point for about 26,000 tonnes of goods coming in and out of the country through Auckland Airport across the Christmas and New Year period (December 2024 and January 2025).

“The lead up to Christmas sees some pretty essential air cargo coming and going – most of it in the bellyhold of passenger aircraft. There will be a lot of Christmas gifts winging their way to and from New Zealand with aviation connections from Auckland Airport to 22 countries and beyond making sure they are under the tree in time for Christmas.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

“December is a peak time for New Zealand produce to head out across the world, including salmon, snapper, lamb, cherries and honey. Fast and frequent air connections are essential for getting high quality, fresh New Zealand products to global markets in peak condition,” she said.

Auckland Airport’s international seat capacity is expected to increase 18 per cent compared to the previous quarter and 16 per cent for international air cargo capacity.

Between December and February, 26 airlines fly non-stop to 41 international destinations, including eight in Australia, eight in China and seven in North America – New Zealand’s key overseas trade markets.

Top Travel Tips

Ms Surridge said: The drop off and pick-up areas in the Transport Hub will be particularly busy this time of year, so we’re asking people to be considerate of their fellow travellers coming and going from the airport. So that everyone has a smooth journey, there’s a three-minute dwell time for vehicles at the Transport Hub, with drop-off on the ground floor and pick-up on level 1. For those who arrive early to the precinct there are convenient free wait zones nearby or short stay parking options available.

“For families and tourists leaving the country, keep an eye out for the giant Kiwiana inspired installation after you head through duty free. It’s a 3.8 by 2.4 metre “Love NZ” sign, which will be filled with iconic Buzzy BeeTM we all know and love. There are several specially decorated bees hidden inside to find – keep an eye out on our website and social channels for more information this month,” she said.

Ms Surridge said Auckland Airport had unfortunately faced some disruption last week due to an external network outage that was beyond its control, but the issue had now been rectified by the network provider. “We thank travellers for their patience last week as this issue was resolved. Our focus for the festive season remains helping travellers to get where they need to be and doing all we can to ensure people have smooth journeys. We have Auckland Airport team members on hand to support travellers and all airlines, border agencies and aviation security are ready for summer travel, so people should please ask for help if they need it.”

AKL’s tips for arrivals

Everyone travelling into, and returning to, New Zealand must complete a New Zealand Traveller Declaration. To make your arrival easier, it’s best to do your digital declaration before your international flight to New Zealand, up to 24 hours ahead of your trip to New Zealand

When arriving into the country, check your bags comply with New Zealand’s important biosecurity rules. That means no fruit or Christmas turkeys please!

Auckland Airport’s assistance buggy is available outside the international terminal to help take customers needing extra mobility help to and from the Transport Hub or to the Off-site Transfer Zone. Look for the signs to help guide you to the right waiting spot.

AKL’s tips for dropping off and picking up loved ones

Meeters and greeters: For the international terminal, there is premium parking now open, which is closer and covered, in the Transport Hub, including P60 on the ground floor and P180 on level 1. The standard carparks D and E continue to be available and cost less. This means you can then see off or reunite with your loved ones in the terminal. Pre-book spaces online in advance and for the best rates.

There are accessible bays in the drop-off (on the ground floor) and pick-up (on level 1) lanes within the Transport Hub and the P60 car park on the ground floor. Accessible parking is also available on each level of the Transport Hub.

For the domestic terminal, standard parking options are available or you can use the pick-up and drop-off system right outside the terminal.

AKL’s tips for departures

Take the stress out of your travel journey and make sure you have enough time to get here – always pays to check traffic before hitting the roads, and ensure you know when check-in with your airline opens before your flight. There’s lots to do once past security at the international terminal, including 14 eateries and duty-free shopping.

Book parking online in advance for the best rates for both domestic and international travel. Park & Ride North and South are always the most cost effective or there’s the new covered premium options at the Transport Hub at the international terminal: Book a car park | Auckland Airport

For international check-ins, some airlines are using the new self-service kiosks and automated bag drops. Friendly airline staff will be on hand to assist.

Only pack battery powered items such as ear buds and power banks in your carry-on luggage. Otherwise, security may need to remove them from checked-in bags due to the risks they pose in the aircraft baggage hold.

For international travel, you can now leave laptops and liquids in your carry-on bags as new scanners don’t require these items to be separated. The 100ml restriction still applies for liquids, gels and aerosols. Please note, for early flights, security doesn’t open until 4am from 13 December to 19 January (and then will revert back to 4.30am outside of these dates).

The Sunflower Hidden Disability lanyard is recognised at Auckland Airport. Check out the resources and support available to help make travel easier for those with invisible disabilities.

Top busiest days expected over summer:

Top three busiest days for international departures: Sunday 22 December, Sunday 5 January and Friday 3 January.

Sunday 22 December, Sunday 5 January and Friday 3 January. Top three busiest days for international arrivals: Sunday 22 December, Sunday 5 January and Friday 24 January.

Sunday 22 December, Sunday 5 January and Friday 24 January. Top three busiest days for domestic departures: Friday 20 December, Thursday 12 December and Friday 13 December.

Friday 20 December, Thursday 12 December and Friday 13 December. Top three busiest days for domestic arrivals: Thursday 12 December, Friday 27 December and Friday 13 December.

“Travel can be stressful during the during the busy holiday season. We ask that customers are kind to our airport staff, who are on hand to help them get where they need to be and to please bring their patience if they’re travelling over summer, said Ms Surridge.

Top international locations this summer include Australia followed by United States of America and then China. Or top local destinations are Christchurch, followed by Wellington and then Queenstown.

© Scoop Media

