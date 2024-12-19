Canterbury Businesses Set To Benefit From Second Ashburton Bridge

Business Canterbury welcomes the Government's confirmation of funding from the NZ Transport Agency and Ashburton District Council for a second Ashburton Bridge, a critical infrastructure project that will enhance resilience and connectivity for Canterbury businesses.

Business Canterbury Chief Executive, Leeann Watson says, "State Highway One through Ashburton is a lifeline for the Canterbury business community and the New Zealand economy."

"Business Canterbury has been a strong advocate for this project for some time, and we are thrilled to see those efforts, alongside those of local leaders, finally come to fruition.

"A new bridge will strengthen the entire South Island's supply chain, providing businesses with more reliable transport options and open up new opportunities and the certainty required for growth and development.

"Businesses told us in our latest Quarterly Canterbury Business Survey that they are looking ahead to 2025 with optimism. Many are considering a return to growth, and infrastructure developments like this bring a measure of certainty for their plans.

"We look forward to seeing the positive impacts this project will have on our business community and the broader business environment in the years to come."

